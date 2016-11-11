Weather Forecast

    Christ, Bonkrude named to UMAC Second Team

    By UMM Sports Information Today at 2:50 p.m.
    Cody Christ (left) and Lucas Bonkrude (right) were named to the UMAC Second Team. (UMM Sports Information)

    Juniors Cody Christ and Lucas Bonkrude make the UMAC Second Team while junior Joshua Bartels earns Honorable Mention in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Men's Soccer All-Conference selections announced Tuesday, Nov. 8.

    For Christ, this is his third appearance on the all-conference list. The goalkeeper recorded two shutouts in 2016 and allowed a 1.71 goals against average. He recorded a season-high 12 saves against St. Scholastica Oct. 1.

    Making his first appearance on the list is Bonkrude. The defender played in, and started, 13 games in 2016 and was a key presence in front of Christ on the defensive end.

    Joshua BartelsReturning to the team is Bartels. The Glenwood native recorded four goals and three assists in 2016 and now as 11 goals and eight assists in his Cougar career.

