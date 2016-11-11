Christ, Bonkrude named to UMAC Second Team

RELATED: UMM falls short of postseason berth, UMM women earn NCAA bid, UM-Morris athletics

For Christ, this is his third appearance on the all-conference list. The goalkeeper recorded two shutouts in 2016 and allowed a 1.71 goals against average. He recorded a season-high 12 saves against St. Scholastica Oct. 1.

Making his first appearance on the list is Bonkrude. The defender played in, and started, 13 games in 2016 and was a key presence in front of Christ on the defensive end.

Returning to the team is Bartels. The Glenwood native recorded four goals and three assists in 2016 and now as 11 goals and eight assists in his Cougar career.