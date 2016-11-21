Hot shooting not enough for UMM at St. John's

RELATED: Cougars fall in high-scoring affair, college men's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

Saturday's game played out similarly to the Cougars' last game Thursday at Mayville State. Both teams shot over 50 percent and scored over 50 points in the second half of that contest. Saturday afternoon Minnesota Morris and Saint John's combined to score 101 second half points, but it was the Johnnies who outscored the Cougars 52-49 and shot 56 percent in the game's final 20 minutes to pull away for the six-point win.

The Cougars trailed by three at the break, but four and a half minutes into the second half, they had tied the score at 53 following a Nick Peterson three-pointer. A minute later, CD Douglas' lay-in gave the Cougars a two-point edge, which would turn out to be the final Cougars' lead of the game.

Later, a pair of Dylan Erickson free throws tied the game at 59. Saint John's followed with a 7-0 run to take command.

The Cougars would cut it to within four in the final minute following a John Haseman lay-in, but that was all the closer they would get.

Haseman led all scorers with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor. Noah Grove was close behind with 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three. Tyler Ukkelberg scored 14 while Douglas added 13 and Erickson tallied 12.

Minnesota Morris (1-2) stays on the road for its next game, Monday, Nov. 21 at Presentation.