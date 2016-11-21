St. Kate's swims away with win over UM-Morris

RELATED: Cougars drop a pair at Northern State, women's swimming and diving, UM-Morris athletics

The afternoon featured three Cougar swimmers, who were winners in multiple events Saturday: Caitlin Papke, Tori Brua, and Amanda Donley.

The trio book-ended the dual with a pair of relay wins. They teamed with Kelsey Wattenhofer to claim the day's first event, 200-yard medley relay, in a time of 1:58.10. Later, Montana Lawrence, joined them to take the 400-yard freestyle relay by clocking a time of 3:58.99.

They were also winners in individual events as well. Papke was a two-time event champion as she touched the wall first in both the 50-yard freestyle (26.15) and 100-yard backstroke (1:03.99). Brua claimed the 100-yard freestyle (57.53) and Donley took the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.51).

Brua also came in a close second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.30) and Donley was runner-up in the 200-yard IM (2:28.56).

Wattenhofer (100-yard breaststroke) and Lawrence (500-yard freestyle) were second place finishers in their respective events. Kayla Kranitz placed second in the 50-yard butterfly in a time of 30.85.

In the diving pool, Megan Merschman and Ryann Lynch each had runner-up scores. Merschman totaled 211.85 points in the one-meter diving competition while Lynch scored 231.15 points in the three-meter diving event.

The Cougars next compete Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3 at the Jean Freeman Invite in Minneapolis for their final meet of 2016. UMM will be back in action on Jan. 13 and 14 at the Dragon Invite at Minnesota State University Moorhead.