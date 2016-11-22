Ukkelberg triple-doubles, Haseman sizzles in Cougar win

RELATED: Hot shooting not enough against Johnnies, college men's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

Leading the scoring onslaught was senior John Haseman, who missed only one shot from the floor (12-for-13) on his way to scoring a team-high and career-high 28 points.

Junior Tyler Ukkelberg was equally as impressive as he recorded a triple-double in amassing 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. Jeremy Halverson scored 18 points off the bench and CD Douglas totaled 14 and dished out eight assists.

The Cougars drained eight three’s in the first half and used a pair to build a big first half lead. Halverson and Dylan Erickson hit back-to-back three’s to end a 17-5 spurt that gave UMM a 28-14 edge just eight and a half minutes into the contest. Their edge stayed around 10 the rest of the half and got as high as 17 at 63-46 following a jumper and a free throw from Ukkelberg.

The Saints made a comeback in the second half as they outscored the Cougars 49-42 and outshot UMM 55 percent to 50. Presentation took a 94-92 lead with 3:49 remaining. An Ukkelberg and-one regained the lead for the Cougars. The Saints quickly regained the lead again, but a Noah Grove jumper put the lead back in UMM's favor. Baskets from Haseman and Ukkelberg put the Cougars up 101-97. A Presentation three-pointer cut the deficit to one with 45 seconds left. With the shot clock running down, Haseman drilled a clutch three that gave the Cougars a 104-100 edge with 13 seconds to go. A free throw by Halverson with six seconds to go sunk the Saints ship as the Cougars won by five.

After the busy stretch to open the season, Minnesota Morris (2-2) now will get a chance to rest before its next game, Tuesday, Nov. 29 at home against Trinity Bible College. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m.