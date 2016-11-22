Cougars drop third straight game

RELATED: Slow start dooms UMM at Mayville, college women's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

A slow start did in the Cougars in their previous game Thursday, Nov. 17 at Mayville State and the same thing happened Monday against the Saints. Presentation outscored Minnesota Morris 10-1 over the game's first five minutes and the Cougars trailed 15-7 after the first quarter.

The Cougars scored 16 points in each of the remaining three quarters in an effort to crawl their way back into the contest. UMM would trail by as much as 15 in the third quarter before beginning their comeback attempt. Trailing 42-27, the Cougars outscored the Saints 12-2 over the final six minutes of the third to pull within 44-39 going into the fourth quarter.

Elli Stevenson, who led the Cougars with 16 points, drained a three early in the final stanza to help the Cougars pull within 46-43 with 7:27 left in the contest. The Saints would go on a 10-2 run to secure their advantage on their way to the 11-point win.

Abby Van Kempen had a near double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Kendra Raths added seven points and seven rebounds.

Minnesota Morris (0-3) is back on the road Tuesday, Nov. 22 for a game at Saint Benedict.