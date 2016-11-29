UM-Morris still winless after four

RELATED: Cougars drop third straight, college women's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

The Cougars were led by the frontcourt of Kendra Raths and Tori Holt. The duo combined to go 10-for-16 from the floor and scored 25 of the team's 53 points. Raths scored 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range while Holt added 12 on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor. Holt led the team with eight rebounds.

The Blazers were led off the bench by Macy Kelly who led all scorers with 18 points.

The Cougars host Trinity Bible for their next nonconference matchup on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. UMM will then hit the road next weekend to play Finlandia and Northland on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, respectively. After that, the Cougars come back to Morris for a seven-game homestand that will close out 2016 and open up 2017.