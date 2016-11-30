Seven Cougars hit double figures in win over Lions

RELATED: Ukkelberg triple-doubles and Haseman sizzles in road win, college men's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

Noah Grove gave his dad a great gift also by leading seven Cougars in double figures with 27 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the floor and three-for-seven from three-point range.

Minnesota Morris scored in triple digits for the second straight game after scoring 105 in its last game at Presentation.

Tyler Ukkelberg recorded the nation's only triple-double in that contest and nearly duplicated that feat again with a 15-point, 11-rebound, seven-assist effort Tuesday night.

Dylan Erickson notched a double-double also with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jeremy Halvorson came close to a double-double with 15 points and nine boards as did CD Douglas, who tallied 14 points and nine assists. John Haseman scored 17 points and Anthony Fisher added 11 in his first game of the season.

The Cougars shot 47 percent from the floor for the game and held a 38-6 edge in points off turnovers.

Minnesota Morris (3-2) heads back out on the road for their next contest Friday, Dec. 2 at Finlandia.