UM-Morris finds first win over Lions

The Cougars have been getting off to slow starts, but that changed Tuesday as UMM raced out to a 10-2 lead and scored 22 first quarter points to lead by seven going into the second.

Minnesota Morris scored seven of the first nine points of the second quarter. A Mauren Thiesen three-pointer to end the stretch gave the Cougars their first double-digit lead of the contest at 29-17. The advantage would jump to 20 following a Becca Holland lay-in with 3:35 left in the half and the Cougars would lead 47-24 at the break.

The Cougars shot 42.9 percent in the first half and that would balloon to 66.7 percent in the second half as they tallied 50 points in the game's final 20 minutes.

Leading the way for the Cougars was Kendra Raths, who UMM with 16 points on eight-for-nine shooting from the floor. Abby Van Kempen recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Thiesen drained three three’s on her way to 14 points. Elli Stevenson scored 13 and Bailey Miller added 10.

The Cougars held the Lions to 26 percent shooting for the game and held a 32-0 edge in points off turnovers.

Minnesota Morris (1-4) makes a trek to the upper peninsula of Michigan for their next game Friday, Dec. 2 at Finlandia.