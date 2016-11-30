Ukkelberg earns first UMAC Player of Week of season

RELATED: Ukkelberg earns career first triple-double, college men's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

The junior from Battle Lake set career-highs in all of the triple-double categories in the win over the Saints. He tallied 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor, pulled down 14 rebounds, and dished out 12 assists. Ukkelberg is the only player in the nation (Division III) to record a triple-double so far this season.

Ukkelberg is having a great start to his junior season. Through four games, he is averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per contest, all numbers that have him in the top five in the UMAC in those respective categories.