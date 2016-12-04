RELATED: Seven Cougars hit double figures in win over Lions, college men's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

The two will play on opposing sides for the second time this year when Mayville State comes to UM-Morris on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Staebler signed with the Comets, a Division II program that’s a part of the North Star Athletic Association, during his senior season with the Morris/C-A Tigers. Staebler admits that he didn’t think about playing a former teammate when he first signed.

“I didn't think about it a whole lot, but it was definitely brought into the conversation as a possibility,” Staebler said.

Grove, on the other hand, knew right when Staebler signed with Mayville that the two would go head-to-head, and Grove has had those two game dates memorized ever since.

“Even though MSU is NAIA DII, I had no doubt that Eric would make varsity this year and contribute to his team,” Grove said. “I definitely thought about playing against Eric. I knew it would be fun and competitive. I've had those two dates memorized for a long time now.”

The Cougars first played the Comets on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Mayville. Both Grove and Staebler scored eight points for their respective teams, but in the end, Mayville State was the victor, downing UM-Morris 92-85.

Staebler also pulled down five rebounds for the Comets in that game. He has averaged 5.7 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game through seven games so far this season.

Grove has averaged 12.8 points per game with a 47 percent field goal percentage through just four games played this season. He also is shooting at a 39-percent clip from three-point range.

Their next head-to-head matchup is a homecoming of sorts for Staebler.

“I'm looking forward to it, it should be a great game,” Staebler said. “We're obviously coming in to compete and win, but it will just be fun to be back and play in Morris.”

Both Staebler and Grove agree that seeing each other on opposing sides of the court has its pros and cons, but ultimately, it’s just exciting.

“It is fun to see Noah [on the court]. The first game brought back a lot of good memories from years past. It’ll be the same on Tuesday,” Staebler said. “Noah and I have known each other and played with each other for a long time, so we’re good friends. We’re both competitors, so at times, it may not look like we’re too fond of each other, but that’s just part of competing. An advantage is just knowing his strengths. I feel like I have a little more insight on his game than others might have. With that, the reverse is also true and a disadvantage, he has a better idea of how I play and try to contribute.”

“Eric was a friend at first, then he started getting rebounds and making tough shots,” Grove said of their first encounter this season on Nov. 17. “It’s a blast playing against a former teammate, especially one I’ve played with for so long. It makes me more competitive when he is my opponent.”

Although competitive, both have respect for each other and even admiration for certain traits of each other's court game.

“I think one of the biggest things is just Noah’s ability to shoot,” Staebler said. “All along he has proven he can be a lights out shooter from almost anywhere on the floor if you give him the opportunity. Another thing I give him credit for is expanding his game. You can tell he's been working over the summer and preseason to improve outside of shooting. He is very capable of taking guys off the dribble and has gotten pretty good at pull up jumpers.”

“His work ethic and knowledge of the game,” Grove said of some of Staebler’s respected or admired traits. “We've been long time friends, we play a lot of pick-up ball together in the summer, and he's just a good guy. I'm very excited for the game.”

Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Jim Gremmels Court at UM-Morris.