Four Cougars to play in All-Star Game

Colin Everson, JC Cummings, Kyle Petermeier, and Evan Guffey will be on Team Stars and Stripes when they take on the CONADEIP All-Stars, a team of select players from Mexican universities, in the eighth annual event.

The Cougars foursome will joined by head coach Rob Cushman, who was announced as a coach for the team in October.

Everson set career-highs in 2016 in sacks (9.5), tackles (54), and tackles for loss (15.5). He was a second team All-UMAC selection for the second straight year.

Cummings led the Cougars with 358 rushing yards in 2016, which included a season-high effort of 83 yards at MacMurray, and scored three touchdowns.

Petermeier was third on the team with 39 receptions and was second in receiving yards with 466.

Guffey was a First-Team All-UMAC selection in 2016 after recording career-highs in receptions (49), receiving yards (655), and total touchdowns (13).