Four Cougars to play in All-Star Game
Four Minnesota Morris football players are among 54 Division III seniors selected to participate in the Tazon de Estrellas (Bowl of the Stars) All-Star Game to be played Saturday, Dec. 17 in Mexicali, Mexico.
Colin Everson, JC Cummings, Kyle Petermeier, and Evan Guffey will be on Team Stars and Stripes when they take on the CONADEIP All-Stars, a team of select players from Mexican universities, in the eighth annual event.
The Cougars foursome will joined by head coach Rob Cushman, who was announced as a coach for the team in October.
Everson set career-highs in 2016 in sacks (9.5), tackles (54), and tackles for loss (15.5). He was a second team All-UMAC selection for the second straight year.
Cummings led the Cougars with 358 rushing yards in 2016, which included a season-high effort of 83 yards at MacMurray, and scored three touchdowns.
Petermeier was third on the team with 39 receptions and was second in receiving yards with 466.
Guffey was a First-Team All-UMAC selection in 2016 after recording career-highs in receptions (49), receiving yards (655), and total touchdowns (13).