Two earn additional honors from NSCAA

Northland's Madeleine Wieland was given All-North Region First Team recognition.

Hancuh and Ito were instrumental in the team's offensive surge in their nine-game unbeaten streak leading into the NCAA Tournament. The duo combined for 19 goals and eight assists in the stretch which included dual four-goal efforts in a victory at Crown.

Hancuh earned her third straight All-UMAC First Team nod this season after leading the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) in points (41) and conference-only points (30). The junior tallied three game-winners in conference contests and scored the game-winner in the UMAC championship game victory at Northland.

Ito earned All-UMAC First Team honors a season after achieving UMAC Rookie of the Year status in 2015. The sophomore ranked fifth in the UMAC with 17 points (six goals, five assists) in conference games. In the UMAC semifinal at St. Scholastica, it was her goal in the penalty shootout that advanced the Cougars to the championship.