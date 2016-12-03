Grove sets the standard for UMM basketball

RELATED: Cougars top Trinity Bible, college mens basketball, UM-Morris athletics

Ford amassed 182 wins over 10 seasons from 1985-86 through 1994-95. Grove tied Ford after the Cougars season-opening home win over Concordia-Moorhead on November 15. Six days later, with the team's 105-100 win at Presentation College, Grove recorded his 183rd win as head coach of the Cougars men's basketball team to become the all-time winningest coach in program history.

For Grove, this is certainly a great accomplishment, but the success boils down to everybody that has been associated with the program.

"In my time here, we've had a lot of really good players come through, a lot of good assistant coaches, a lot of support," said Grove. "It was nice of Perry Ford to reach out to me; he set the bar pretty high. Hopefully we can keep playing well and keep adding to that number."

When Grove took over the program in 2002-03, thoughts of someday becoming the all-time wins leader in Cougar history seemed far-fetched. In four seasons prior to Grove's arrival, the Cougars recorded only 10 wins in 106 games.

Grove's presence did not immediately result in wins as the Cougars went 2-25 in his first season.

Turning the program around was not going to be easy, but with the help of great recruiting classes, wins would come.

"I knew that first year was going to be pretty rough," said Grove. "Aaron Thompson was my assistant right away and we spent a lot of time recruiting. We had a really good recruiting class right away and they bought in right away too; it's not like we had to sell the program. We brought in 11 new guys after the first year and went from two wins to 14 and then, as sophomores, they got up to 19 wins."

That 19-win 2004-05 team won the UMAC regular season title with an 11-3 conference mark.

By Grove's eighth season, the Cougars would add a UMAC Tournament crown, an 83-49 win over St. Scholastica in the 2010 championship game; one of Grove's most memorable wins.

Grove counted on the leadership qualities of seniors like Kendall Proell and Phil Allen to help ease his nerves.

"I was obviously nervous before the game and Kendall looked at me and said 'Coach, don't worry, we've got this,"' said Grove. "That was a great moment; it's good to see seniors act like seniors, to take over a game and be confident."

Aside from the wins, Grove also cherishes those moments when he hears from past players after graduation.

"The stuff that comes after they graduate, hearing from guys, doing their jobs wherever they are, seeing them as husbands, seeing them with their kids, that's the true joy I get out of it," said Grove.

Grove is excited for one of his current players, John Haseman, who was recently accepted into the University of Minnesota dental school.

"It's going to be fun to continue with him these next four years as he goes through that and then starts his practice," said Grove.

Before Haseman moves off to dental school, he has a senior year of basketball to complete, one where he is the Cougars' leading scorer through the early part of the campaign. This team is shaping up to be one of Grove's more athletic and better outside shooting teams in his 15 seasons on the Cougar bench.

Minnesota Morris followed up their 105-point effort against Presentation by scoring 112 points versus Trinity Bible College.

The Cougars are averaging 92.2 points a contest through five games, almost 16 points better than any other team in the UMAC. UMM will continue its season on Tuesday, Dec. 6 hosting Mayville State.