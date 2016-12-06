Douglas earns UMAC honor as UMM goes 1-1

RELATED: Former teammates Staebler, Grove now on opposing sides, college men's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

UM-Morris 90, Finlandia 78

CD Douglas led four Cougars in double figures with 32 points to help lead Minnesota Morris to a 90-78 win Friday, Dec. 2 at Finlandia in a men's basketball non-conference matchup.

Hot shooting has been the norm for the Cougars offense all season and it continued Friday night. Minnesota Morris shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half and improved to 52 percent in the second to help break open a tie game at halftime.

The Cougars amped up their defensive pressure in the second half to hold the Lions to 34 percent from the floor as they outscored Finlandia 50-38 in the game's final 20 minutes.

Douglas scored 19 of his 32 points in the second half, which included 11-of-13 from the free throw line.

Noah Grove started the second half with a three-pointer that gave the Cougars a lead they would not relinquish. Later, another Grove three ended a 12-2 Cougar run to gave them a 59-47 lead five minutes into the second half. The Cougars lead would get as high as 16 following a Douglas lay-in with six minutes left.

Grove scored 22 points on 6-for-11 shooting from three-point range. Tyler Ukkelberg notched his fourth double-double of the season with a 14-point, 12-rebound effort, and he also led the team with seven assists. John Haseman added 11 points and six rebounds.

Northland 81, UM-Morris 67

Minnesota Morris' three game winning streak came to an end Saturday, Dec. 3 as the Cougar men dropped their UMAC opener at Northland 81-67.

CD Douglas followed up his 32-point performance Friday night at Finlandia with 29 more points against the Lumberjacks to go along with 12 rebounds. Tyler Ukkelberg scored 15, while Noah Grove added 11.

Minnesota Morris did race out to an early double-digit lead. An Ukkelberg lay-in gave the Cougars a 12-2 edge 5:30 into the contest. Northland came back to tie it at 27 before the Cougars answered with six straight. The Cougars would lead 35-32 at halftime.

Three-point shooting was the difference in the second half as Northland made nine from beyond the arc while the Cougars connected on only two. The Lumberjacks outscored the Cougars 49-32 in the second half.

The Mayville State game was postponed on Tuesday, so UMM’s next contest will be hosting Bethany Lutheran and Martin Luther on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, respectively. Friday night’s game is slated for 7:30 p.m. tip off, while Saturday’s game tips off at 5 p.m.

UMAC MEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

CD Douglas, Jr., Minnesota Morris

Marshall, Minn./Marshall

- Averaged 25.0 ppg and 8.0 rpg in three contests for the Cougars last week

- Recorded first double-double of the season with 29 points and 12 rebounds vs. Northland

- Scored 32 points and added six boards, three assists and three steals in win over Finlandia