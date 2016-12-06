Thiesen, Cougars go 2-0 on the road

RELATED: UM-Morris earns first win of season, college women's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

With Tuesday's home game against Mayville State postponed, the Cougars will now shorten their homestand to six games, beginning on Friday, Dec. 9 against Bethany Lutheran.

UM-Morris 67, Finlandia 62

Mauren Thiesen and Kendra Raths each score 13 points to lead the Cougars to their second straight win, 67-62, Friday, Dec. 2 at Finlandia in non-conference women's basketball action.

The Cougars trailed by as many as six early in the contest, but took a three-point lead into the second quarter. Finlandia tied the game with a three at 18 in the early seconds of the second stanza, but the scoring duo of Thiesen and Raths helped give the Cougars a lead they would not relinquish. Thiesen broke the tie with a jumper, Raths drained a pair of free throws, and Thiesen added another jumper on a fast break to give UMM a 24-18 lead. Minnesota Morris would continue to stretch out the lead, outscoring the Lions 18-8 in the second to take a 36-23 lead at the half.

The lead would grow to 19 following an Elli Stevenson three-pointer early in the third and got as high as 21 early in the fourth quarter after a pair of three’s from Bailey Miller and Becca Holland. Finlandia made a late surge to make the score respectable by game's end.

Stevenson scored 11 to go along with five assists. Abby Van Kempen had a double-double effort with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cougars held Finlandia to 28 percent shooting from the floor.

UM-Morris 83, Northland 76

After losing their first games of the season, the Minnesota Morris women's basketball team has bounced back nicely to win three straight following their 83-76 win Saturday at Northland in their UMAC opener.

For the second straight night, sophomore guard Mauren Thiesen led the Cougars in scoring with 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor and four-of-eight from three-point range. Bailey Miller scored 13 points. Kendra Raths, Elli Stevenson, and Abby Van Kempen all added 11 points with Van Kempen having a near double-double with nine rebounds.

The Cougars shot over 50 percent from the floor for the second time in three games and held Northland to 33 percent shooting in the second half as the Cougars overcame a three-point halftime deficit.

Minnesota Morris quickly evaporated that deficit early in the second half. Thiesen, who scored 17 of her 24 points in the second half, gave the Cougars their first lead since halfway through the first quarter with a jumper to make it 47-46 a minute into the third. Stevenson and Raths followed with back-to-back three’s to put UMM up 53-49. Later, down by three, another Stevenson three near the end of the quarter tied the game at 64 going into the final stanza.

After exchanging baskets to open the fourth, Thiesen, singlehandedly, gave the Cougars a comfortable lead. She scored 13 straight points for the Cougars, including three three’s, that gave UMM a 79-71 edge with five minutes left. The Cougars would maintain that edge the rest of the way.

Minnesota Morris, now 3-4 overall and 1-0 in the UMAC, starts a six-game homestand Friday, Dec. 9 against Bethany Lutheran at 5:30 p.m.

UMAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Mauren Thiesen, So., Minnesota-Morris

Sauk Centre, Minn./Sauk Centre

- Helped Minnesota Morris go 3-0 last week

- Scored season-high 24 points in the UMAC victory over Northland

- Averaged 17.0 ppg and shot 52 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range