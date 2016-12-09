Lynch earns Diver of Week status

RELATED: St. Kate's swims away with dual win, women's swimming and diving, UM-Morris athletics

In the competition which consisted of both Division I and III divers, Lynch placed third among Division III divers on 3-meter with 185.15 points and placed 11th among D-III divers on 1-meter with 150.15 points.

Elsewhere at the invite, the 800-yard freestyle relay team of Caitlin Papke, Montana Lawrence, Kayla Kranitz, and Tori Brua had Minnesota Morris' top finish in a relay with a seventh place time of 8:40.05, which was fifth among Division III teams.

Papke also had a nice showing the 200-yard IM where she was just two seconds over of the school record as she swam a time of 2:20.83. Later, her time of 2:17.67 in the 200-yard backstroke was a little over a second over the program record.

The Cougars are off until Jan. 13-14 when they compete at the Dragon Invite in Moorhead.