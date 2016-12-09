Lynch earns Diver of Week status
Minnesota Morris diver Ryann Lynch was named the Liberal Arts Conference Women's Diver of the Week after her performance at the Jean Freeman Invitational last Friday and Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.
In the competition which consisted of both Division I and III divers, Lynch placed third among Division III divers on 3-meter with 185.15 points and placed 11th among D-III divers on 1-meter with 150.15 points.
Elsewhere at the invite, the 800-yard freestyle relay team of Caitlin Papke, Montana Lawrence, Kayla Kranitz, and Tori Brua had Minnesota Morris' top finish in a relay with a seventh place time of 8:40.05, which was fifth among Division III teams.
Papke also had a nice showing the 200-yard IM where she was just two seconds over of the school record as she swam a time of 2:20.83. Later, her time of 2:17.67 in the 200-yard backstroke was a little over a second over the program record.
The Cougars are off until Jan. 13-14 when they compete at the Dragon Invite in Moorhead.