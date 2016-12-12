UM-Morris extends win-streak to five

RELATED: Cougars go 2-0 on the road, college women's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

UM-Morris 68, Bethany Lutheran 53

Minnesota Morris used a big edge in free throw shooting and in rebounding to help push its win streak to four after a 68-53 win over Bethany Lutheran Friday, Dec. 9 in Morris.

Defensive efforts from both teams caused a low-scoring first half. The Cougars held Bethany to 20.6 percent from the floor while the Vikings held Minnesota Morris to just 23.3 percent shooting. UMM held a 22-18 edge at the break.

Free throw shooting helped give the Cougars a double-digit lead in the second half. The Cougars made 25-of-30 (83.3 percent) from the charity stripe in the second half alone and were 32-of-41 (78 percent) for the game. Early in the fourth quarter, Mauren Thiesen made all four attempts from the line following a Bethany personal foul and subsequent technical foul. Those four freebies gave the Cougars a 46-37 lead.

Bethany cut the lead down to 6 at 54-48 halfway through the fourth, but the Cougars would outscore the Vikings 14-5 the rest of the way en route to the 15-point victory. Consecutive lay-ins from Tori Holt, Thiesen, and Abby Van Kempen gave the Cougars their first double-digit lead at 60-48.

The play of Minnesota Morris' post players were big on Friday. Both Holt and Van Kempen gave double-double efforts. Holt had 13 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 9-for-10 from the foul line and Van Kempen added 12 points and 19 rebounds as the Cougars held a 53-43 edge on the glass.

Elli Stevenson had a great game from the backcourt scoring 18 points while making all nine of her free throws.

UM-Morris 65, Martin Luther 52

The Minnesota Morris women broke open a tight basketball game at halftime and outscored Martin Luther by 10 in the third quarter en route to a 65-52 win in UMAC action Saturday, Dec. 10 in Morris.

The Cougars were paced by a season-high 22-point effort from sophomore forward Kendra Raths and a second straight double-double performance from freshman Abby Van Kempen (11 points, 10 rebounds). From the backcourt, Elli Stevenson scored 14 points while Mauren Thiesen added 10.

Two lay-ups each from Raths and Van Kempen ended a 10-0 spurt that gave UMM a 29-17 with 5:27 left in the first half. The Knights countered with a 13-1 run to tie the game at 30. A Van Kempen lay-in at the end of the half gave the Cougars a two point edge going into the locker room.

The Cougars outscored the Knights 22-12 in the third to take a double-digit lead into the final quarter. UMM closed out the quarter with a 10-3 run that was sparked by Raths. She scored eight of the Cougars 10 points in the stretch.

Martin Luther would get no closer than seven in the final quarter.

The Cougars host Crown on Saturday, Dec. 17 to close out the 2016 portion of their schedule. UMM will open up the 2017 portion of its season by hosting Presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 3.