Cougar men win two straight

UM-Morris 96, Bethany Lutheran 78

Junior guard CD Douglas became the seventh Cougar in men's program history to surpass 1,000 career points Friday, Dec. 9 as Minnesota Morris topped Bethany Lutheran 96-78 in Morris.

Coming into the contest, Douglas was 18 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point plateau. By halftime, he was six points away after scoring 12 first half points. He scored five quick points early in the second half to pull within one of the mark. With 15:06 left in the game, a made jumper in the lane gave the Cougars a 20-point lead at 66-46 and pushed Douglas over 1,000 career points. He scored 23 on the night to make his career total at 1,005 points.

This was a game pitting the top two scoring teams in the UMAC with the Cougars averaging 88 points a game and the Vikings scoring 84 points per contest. The Cougars held true to that stat in the first half shooting at an astounding 67.7 percent clip (21-for-31) and 62.5 percent (5-for-8) from three-point range on their way to a 50-32 lead at halftime. The Cougars put the pressure on the defensive end holding the Vikings to 29.6 percent shooting from the floor in the first half (8-for-27).

On the coldest night of the Fall season outside, the Cougars continued to stay hot inside in the second half shooting 55.6 percent from the floor on their way to 60.9 for the entire game.

Noah Grove was behind Douglas with 19 points on 4-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc. John Haseman scored 17 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the floor. Anthony Fisher totaled 16 points while Tyler Ukkelberg added 10 to go along with nine rebounds.

UM-Morris 110, Martin Luther 56

Friday night, Minnesota Morris shot 60 percent from the floor in the team's 96-78 win over Bethany Lutheran. Saturday, Dec. 10, the Cougars were even better, shooting 65 percent, in their 110-56 win over Martin Luther.

This marks the third time this season the Cougars have surpassed the century mark in scoring.

CD Douglas was presented with a commemorative ball before the game, a night after becoming the seventh player in program history to score 1,000 career points. He added to that total with 22 points on Saturday on 8-of-9 shooting and he had a near double-double with nine assists.

John Haseman went 4-for-5 from three-point range on his way to 21 points. Noah Grove added 13 while missing just two shots from the floor. The Cougars shot 62 percent from the floor in the first half.

That percentage rose to 69 in the second half, including 71 percent from three (10-for-14). Jeremy Halverson was a key reason for that percentage as he got himself in a groove. Over a three-minute stretch, the sophomore drained four straight three’s, including a four-point play, as he wound up leading all scorers with 23 points. On the defensive end, he also added four blocked shots.

The Cougars, now 2-1 in UMAC, host Crown on Saturday, Dec. 17 to close out the 2016 portion of their schedule. UMM will open up the 2017 portion of its season by hosting Presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 3.