Bartels earns NSCAA Academic All-Region honor
With this being finals week on the campus of the University of Minnesota, Morris, students are studying hard to prove themselves in the classroom. One Minnesota Morris men's soccer player has already proven he does great work in the academic setting.
Junior midfielder Joshua Bartels was named a Second Team National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) NCAA Division III Men's Scholar All-North/Central Region Team recipient.
To be considered for scholarly recognition, student-athletes must meet the following criteria:
- At least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (GPA),
- Start more than 50 percent of all games and significantly contribute to their team,
- Junior or above in academic standing.
Bartels fits that criteria. In the classroom, the Glenwood, Minn. native has a 3.81 GPA while majoring in Biology. On the soccer pitch, he started all 17 games for the Cougars in 2016, scoring four goals and collecting three assists. Bartels has 11 career goals with eight assists.