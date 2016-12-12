Bartels earns NSCAA Academic All-Region honor

RELATED: UMM men fall short of postseason berth, UM-Morris athletics

Junior midfielder Joshua Bartels was named a Second Team National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) NCAA Division III Men's Scholar All-North/Central Region Team recipient.

To be considered for scholarly recognition, student-athletes must meet the following criteria:

- At least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (GPA),

- Start more than 50 percent of all games and significantly contribute to their team,

- Junior or above in academic standing.

Bartels fits that criteria. In the classroom, the Glenwood, Minn. native has a 3.81 GPA while majoring in Biology. On the soccer pitch, he started all 17 games for the Cougars in 2016, scoring four goals and collecting three assists. Bartels has 11 career goals with eight assists.