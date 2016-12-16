Cougar volleyball announces year-end awards

The following players earned team awards:

Marissa Ekness: AVCA Honorable Mention All American, First team All Region, First team All Conference, One time UMAC Offensive player of the week, Most Valuable Teammate Award for 2016 UMM Volleyball

Katie Reitsma: First team All Conference, Honorable Mention All Region, UMAC Defensive Player of the Year, Four time UMAC Defensive player of the week, Nail & Glue Teammate Award for 2016 UMM Volleyball

Layne Herrmann: First Team All Conference, UMAC Rookie of the Year, Three time UMAC Setter of the week

Morgan Miller: Honorable Mention All Conference, Most Improved Player Award for 2016 UMM Volleyball

Lizzie Kaiser: Sportsmanship Teammate Award for 2016 UMM Volleyball