    Cougar volleyball announces year-end awards

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff Today at 2:02 p.m.
    The 2016 UM-Morris volleyball team included (front, left to right) Bekah Morris, Marissa Ekness, Lizze Kaiser, Katie Reitsma, Lindsey Markel, (back, left to right) Morgan Miller, Annika Johnson, Layne Herrmann, Courtney Dague, Kathryn Auger, and Hannah Godzala. The Cougars were coached by first year head coach Lauren Torvi and assistants Heather Montonye and Abby Tietz. (Submitted photo)1 / 4
    (From left) Morgan Miller, Marissa Ekness, Layne Herrmann, and Katie Reitsma earned conference honors this season. Miller was named honorable mention, while the rest were named all-conference. (Submitted photo)2 / 4
    Marissa Ekness (left) and Katie Reitsma (right) both earned American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region honors this season. Ekness earned her first career All-American honor. (Submitted photo)3 / 4
    Layne Herrmann (left) and Katie Reitsma (right) earned Player of the Year awards from the UMAC. Herrmann was named Rookie of the Year, and Reitsma was named Defensive Player of the Year. (Submitted photo)4 / 4

    The Minnesota Morris volleyball team held its postseason awards banquet on Sunday, Dec. 4 and honored five players.

    The following players earned team awards:

    Marissa Ekness: AVCA Honorable Mention All American, First team All Region, First team All Conference, One time UMAC Offensive player of the week, Most Valuable Teammate Award for 2016 UMM Volleyball

    Katie Reitsma: First team All Conference, Honorable Mention All Region, UMAC Defensive Player of the Year, Four time UMAC Defensive player of the week, Nail & Glue Teammate Award for 2016 UMM Volleyball

    Layne Herrmann: First Team All Conference, UMAC Rookie of the Year, Three time UMAC Setter of the week

    Morgan Miller: Honorable Mention All Conference, Most Improved Player Award for 2016 UMM Volleyball

    Lizzie Kaiser: Sportsmanship Teammate Award for 2016 UMM Volleyball

