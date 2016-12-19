Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Morris Sun Tribune
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Who let the cows out?
Preston Rohloff is Geography Bee champ
Live stream at 1 p.m.: Minn. pre-Legislative session briefing
Looking Back
St, Mary's Samplings
More Topics
local
region
education
government
outdoors
sports
Headlines
Stars and Stripes fall in Tazon De Estrellas
UM-Morris closes out 2016 with a win (with video)
UMM takes a six-game streak into 2017
Balanced scoring lead to Owls victory (with video)
Zosel named to MN Vikings All-State team
More Topics
tigers
cougars
storm
youth
amateur
prep
college
pro
obituaries
Headlines
Zera "Zip" Bell
Alda DeGier
George Hulzebos
Rose Carlson
Marshall Beebe
opinion
Headlines
Letter to the editor
Letter to the editor
Editor's Column: Getting feedback on teacher, fire; MNA awards
Letters to the Editor
Editor's column: Big fire was big news in 1916
More Topics
local commentary
editorials
letters
cartoons
milestones
Headlines
Jackson Meichsner
Carson Hufford
Finn Grout
Benjamin Moe
Etta Greene
More Topics
births
weddings
engagements
anniversaries
accomplishments
open house
farm
Headlines
Farmers to head to harvest
Features from the Farm: Fly control for grazing and organic dairies
U.S. House Agriculture Committee chairman visits Minnesota
NRCS funding available to develop monarch butterfly habitats
July rains provide moisture boost for area crops
More Topics
agriculture
usda
extension
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
UM-Morris closes out 2016 with a win (with video)
By
UMM Sports Information
Today at 3:49 p.m.
1 / 2
Jeremy Halverson launches an early three during the first half of UMAC action against Crown on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Morris. Halverson had six three's in the win, leading the Cougars with a team high 18 points. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)
2 / 2
Explore related topics:
sports
Cougars
College
college men's basketball
University of Minnesota Morris
Advertisement
randomness