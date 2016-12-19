More than just a scorer: Douglas records milestone at UMM

RELATED: UMM wins two straight, college men's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

But Douglas brings so much more to the basketball court than just his scoring abilities. In addition to leading the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) in total points scored through games played as of December 14 with 192, he also leads the conference in assists (59, 6.6 average), field goal percentage (62.2), and steals (22, 2.4 average). He also ranks sixth in total rebounds (56) and is tied for eighth in blocked shots (6).

Despite all of the impressive statistics he accumulates, there is one stat that is most important to him and that is doing whatever it takes to get his team in the win column.

"Really it's about keeping both, myself and my teammates, involved," said Douglas. "I didn't come here to just play the game, I want to actually make an impact on the court and do something good for myself and for my teammates. As long as what I'm doing helps my team win, that's all I can ask for."

The junior point guard nearly didn't play collegiate basketball after coming out of Marshall (Minn.) High School. He only started one year for the Tigers and saw sparse playing time in his junior year playing behind a talented senior class. His passion for the game of basketball is what persuaded him to keep playing.

"I wasn't planning on playing college basketball after high school," he said. "Like a month after the season, it hit me that I didn't want to be done. You only have a certain amount of years until you can't play anymore, so I figured you might as well play while you can. I figured, come to college, get some more playing time, and see where it takes me."

This road has taken Douglas to be one of the better all-around players in the UMAC. He was a First Team All-UMAC player last season and was a member of the UMAC All-Defensive Team his first two years in a Cougar uniform.

With Douglas handling point guard duties, head coach Paul Grove has confidence in knowing his team can score in any situation.

"We can get a basket on any trip with CD," said Grove. "It doesn't matter what defense they're in, how things are going, or who's guarding him, he can get us a bucket at any time in the game. That's a very good feeling to have as a coach."

Something else Grove can feel good about is the way his Cougars are scoring at a record rate so far in 2016-17. The Cougars have topped 100 points three times and are averaging 91.6 points through nine games. The 1996-97 team holds the program record with an 88-point scoring average.

Four players are averaging at least 15 points a game, led by Douglas' 21.3 average. Senior John Haseman is averaging 16.4 points, Noah Grove is at 15.9, and Tyler Ukkelberg is at 15.1.

The squad also leads the UMAC in both three-point field goals made (101) and three-point field goal percentage (41.6).

Each time down the floor, Douglas can use his quickness and his long, lanky frame to get past his defender or he can dish out to one of his many options along the three-point line whose defender decides to sag in to help stop him from penetrating. With so many options, who all have the same goal of winning, it can make playing basketball so much fun.

"Our team chemistry is really high right now," said Douglas. "We all love playing together. It's super fun when we're all scoring and doing good. Hopefully, we can keep it up all year and make a run at the conference championship."