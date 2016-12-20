Jordan, Hancuh earn NSCAA Scholar All-Region status

Junior midfielder Molly Hancuh gained Second Team recognition with a 3.38 grade point average (GPA) and senior goalkeeper Torri Jordan received Third Team status with a 3.48 GPA. Both are majoring in Biology.

Hancuh and Jordan become the 19th and 20th Cougars in program history to earn NSCAA Scholar All-Region honors. When you factor in those that have achieved the award multiple times, the honor has been earned 27 times by Minnesota Morris women's soccer student-athletes.

Hancuh and Jordan were key members on a Cougar team that qualified for the first NCAA Tournament in program history. Both were All-UMAC First Team recipients with Jordan being named UMAC Defensive Player of the Year. Hancuh led the conference in points with 41 and was second in goals with 18.