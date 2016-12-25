Cougars expected to keep things rolling over the holidays

The Cougar players will get time with family now that their semester break has started. The teams closed out the 2016 portion of the basketball season with wins over Crown on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Cougars have a two-week break, that started after Saturday's game, before continuing their homestand on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

"The players have expectations to work out on their own while they are home, but family time is important for them at approximately the midway point in the season for us, to get them back charged up and ready to go come the 30th [when practice starts]," Grove said.

Mens head coach Paul Grove admits that his excitement for the break was a little lower than in the recent years.

"We are playing so well right now, and our offense is really clicking so I hate to take a break," Paul Grove said. "We will continue to play at home after the break, so hopefully we will be able to pick things right back up. We have a tight group of young men who enjoy playing together, and are fun to coach and watch."

Cougar athletes are all excited about break, even though freshman Nick Peterson was initially worried he was only going to get a few days off.

"I was nervous that we were only going to get a couple days off for Christmas, but coach Grove did give us a good amount of time off, it's actually a little longer than it was in high school" Peterson said. "I plan on going home because I couldn't miss Christmas Day with the family."

Freshman Abby Van Kempen admits that she hasn't been home much even though her commute is only around 30 miles, hailing from Elbow Lake.

"I haven't been able to get home much with a busy basketball schedule, so break will be nice," Van Kempen said. "I plan to spend some time with my family and dogs."

Players will spend time with family, but also need to work out.

Veterans Tyler Ukkelberg and Tori Holt know the expectations set by the coaches during the break.

"While we're home, it's on us to get into the gym, get some shots up, and continue our lifting," Holt said. "Coach is great about putting family first and recognizes the importance of spending time with our family while we're home, so it's nothing too crazy. We do need to be ready for our game on the third though, so it will be important for us to keeping working hard over break."

"The past couple of years, I have gone back home and done individual workouts as well as practice with my old high school team," said Ukkelberg, who is a Battle Lake native.

Classes for the University of Minnesota, Morris don't start up for Spring until Tuesday, Jan. 17. After the New Year, the Cougars have five games before then. With no classes, it's basically bonding time for the team.

"Our guys spend a lot of time together during those two weeks before semester starts," Paul Grove said. "We have a team meal at our house one night, Eric Dalbey still holds the record for eating 11 sloppy joes. We also spend time at Morris Area Elementary School where former Cougar Evan Reller is teaching sixth grade, so we do some volunteer work with his students."

"There's a lot of team bonding going on... movie nights, team suppers, etc.," Tim Grove said.

Some may think it's hard to maintain focus when not on a routine schedule, but it seems to be the opposite for many Cougars.

"Our only job for the next month is to play basketball. We don't have to worry about homework, so that will be nice," Van Kempen said.

"It's a lot easier to stay focused when we don't have class because we're not stressing about finals, and have time for an extra nap after practice," Holt added.

"At times it's hard to stay focused during practice, but we all know that in order to reach the goals that we have set as a team, we have to get better every day that we are in the gym. I think knowing that helps keep us focused," Ukkelberg said. "Since we are all fresh and haven't been sitting in class or doing homework for hours before practice, it makes it easier to work harder during practice."

""Everyone on the team is playing basketball because we enjoy it, so it ends up being a pretty great way to spend break," Holt said.

The Cougars went to break in the middle of a six-game homestand. With no classes in session, there will be fewer fans in the stands.

"Coming back from break to more home games is nice, but it also means we won't have as many fans since our classmates will be gone. This just means we really have to bring the energy and play for each other, which is something we've been working on as a team," Holt said.

"Home games over break are nice because, obviously, we don't have to travel anywhere and it's always nice to not have to sit on a bus for hours before a game. The downside is a lot of students go home over break, so there aren't as many people in the stands when we play, which changes the atmosphere in the gym," Ukkelberg said.

The Cougars start up on Tuesday, Jan. 3 when they host Presentation College. Women tip off at 5:30 p.m. and men to follow at 7:30 p.m. Then UMM will host North Central and Northwestern to close out its homestand on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7.