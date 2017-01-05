UMM drops tight 2017 opener to Saints

RELATED: Game 1 at Presentation, college men's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

The Cougars held a 43-42 lead at halftime, but Presentation started the second half on a 12-0 run to take an 11-point lead. Minnesota Morris countered with a 9-2 spurt to cut the deficit to four at 56-52. CD Douglas was responsible for all the points in the stretch, first assisting on John Haseman's layup and then scoring the other seven on his own.

Minnesota Morris fought back to tie the game at 65 following a Dylan Erickson three halfway through the second half and then took the lead at 68-65 on a Jeremy Halverson jumper from distance. Later, a Tyler Ukkelberg three and a Noah Grove layup and free throw gave the Cougars a 76-70 lead with 6:58 remaining.

Presentation later took the lead at 81-79 following one of Elijah Valdez's nine threes in the game. The Saints bumped the lead to three at 86-83 prior to the Cougars' final possession. Aaron Samuels stole the Cougars chance at a final shot and ran out the clock to preserve the win.

Douglas, Haseman, and Anthony Fisher each scored 12 points to lead six Cougars in double figures.

Minnesota Morris (7-4) returns to Jim Gremmels Court Friday, Jan. 6 when the Cougars entertain North Central at 7:30 p.m. The Cougars will be back on the court Saturday, Jan. 7 hosting Northwestern at 5 p.m.