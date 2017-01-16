Two UMM records fall at Dragon Invite

RELATED: Lynch earns Diver of the Week, women's swimming and diving, UM-Morris athletics

Freshman Caitlin Papke set a new mark in the 200-yard backstroke. Her time of 2:16.16 broke the mark of 2:16.48 set by Kathryne Beauto from 2015. Papke finished sixth in the race, but defeated 18 NCAA Division II swimmers along the way.

Papke also had an impressive swim in the 400-yard IM where her time of 4:59.05 was good for fourth place.

The second record to fall was in the 1650-yard freestyle. Montana Lawrence swam a program-best time of 19:22.35, besting teammate Tori Brua's time of 19:27.70 from 2015.

Brua, who finished ninth in the 1650-yard freestyle, also had a high placing in the 100-yard freestyle as her time of 57.19 was good for fourth place.

Amanda Donley had a top 10 finish in the 200-yard butterfly as her 2:23.36 clocking was good for eighth place.

On the diving board, Ryann Lynch had a pair of third place performances in both the one-meter (189.35) and three-meter (165.05) events. Coming in fourth place in those respective events were Megan Merschman (169.00) and McKenna Vininski (161.00). Vininski also had a third place performance in the one-meter diving (11 dives) competition with a total score of 305.75.

The Cougars finished in fifth place in the team competition with 238 points. Four NCAA Division II schools finished ahead of the Cougars led by Minnesota State University Moorhead with 1028.5 points.

Minnesota Morris is back in the pool next Saturday, Jan. 21 at Concordia Moorhead.