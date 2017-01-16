UM-Morris drops to 4-4 in UMAC

RELATED: Cougars fall to Eagles, college mens basketball, UM-Morris athletics

The Cougars will prepare for a three-game mini homestand that starts this weekend with Northland on Friday, Jan. 20. UMM will then take on Finlandia on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. and Mayville State on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

UW-Superior 85, UM-Morris 76

Minnesota Morris was looking to bounce back after a home loss to Northwestern, but the Cougars were not able to overcome the charge of the homestanding Yellowjackets and dropped an 85-76 decision at UW-Superior Friday, Jan. 13 in Superior.

The Cougars jumped out to an early 14-7 advantage following a Noah Grove three. UW-Superior scored eight straight to go up 15-14. Grove countered with another three to regain the edge for the Cougars. Back-to-back lay-ins from John Haseman gave UMM a 23-19 lead. UWS followed with another mini-run of 8-2 to take a 27-25 lead. A Nick Peterson three gave UMM a 28-27 lead. The Yellowjackets closed out the half on an 11-6 run to take a 38-34 lead into halftime.

Less than four minutes into the second half, Minnesota Morris held the edge after a CD Douglas layup made it 40-39. UWS' Shaq Coleman connected on a three to put the Yellowjackets back up and they would not trail the rest of the way. Douglas did tie it briefly at 53 on a dunk after a Jeremy Halverson steal, but UWS crept its lead back up to nine with 7:06 left in the contest and would maintain a lead the rest of the way.

Douglas led the Cougars with 21 points. Grove added 14 points while Anthony Fisher posted 13. Tyler Ukkelberg recorded a near double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

St. Scholastica 88, UM-Morris 77

St. Scholastica used a late first half run to build a halftime lead that the Saints would never not relinquish to down Minnesota Morris 88-77 Saturday, Jan. 14 in Duluth.

The Cougars shot 52 percent from the floor in the first half and would see their lead get to as high as nine on multiple occasions. Tied at 11 early, CD Douglas scored seven points in a 10-2 Cougar run that saw them take a 21-13 lead. Moments later, a Tyler Ukkelberg three put the Cougars up 26-17 halfway through the first half. After a mini Saints run, another Ukkelberg three kept the Cougars up by nine at 31-22 with 7:45 left in the half. That was the last made basket the Cougars would make in the half as the Saints closed the half on a 17-1 run to take a 39-32 lead into halftime.

St. Scholastica used that momentum to extend its lead in the second half, which got as high as 19 at 61-42 eight minutes into the half. The Cougars did cut the deficit to single digits following an Ukkelberg lay-in with 5:29 remaining, but that was all the closer they would get.

Noah Grove led the Cougars with 20 points. Ukkelberg scored 19 on 5-for-8 shooting from distance. Douglas added 15 points while Anthony Fisher contributed with 11.

Minnesota Morris, now 8-7 overall and 4-4 in the UMAC, returns to Jim Gremmels Court Friday, Jan. 20 for a home date with Northland at 7:30 p.m., then take on Finlandia on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.