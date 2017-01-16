Cougars fall in battle of UMAC undefeateds

RELATED: UMM extends win-streak to nine, college women's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

UMM returns to Morris to host Northland and Finlandia this weekend. The Cougars compete the mini-homestand by hosting Mayville State on Monday, Jan. 23.

UW-Superior 81, UM-Morris 72

Both Minnesota Morris and Wisconsin Superior came into Friday night's women's basketball matchup with perfect 6-0 UMAC records meaning the winner would take sole possession of first place in the conference. The Cougars battled back from an early deficit to tie it at halftime, but the Yellowjackets regained control in the second half and downed the Cougars 81-72.

The big time matchup looked like a big mismatch early as UW-Superior scored the game's first 10 points. The Cougars calmed their nerves and cut the deficit to two by quarter's end on an Elli Stevenson three to make it 16-14 going into the second.

A Tori Holt jumper tied the game at 20 in the second quarter. The Yellowjackets went on a mini-run to take a six-point edge at 28-22. Minnesota Morris countered with a 12-4 run to take its first lead of the ball game at 34-32. Jordan Halvorson and Bailey Miller each drained key threes in the stretch. UWS scored in the final minute to send the teams into the locker rooms tied at 34.

Free throws from Stevenson and Holt gave the Cougars a 40-38 lead to start the third quarter. Later after being tied at 41, the Yellowjackets went on a 15-2 spurt to take a double-digit lead at 56-43. The Cougars cut the deficit back down to single digits at 57-48 by quarter's end.

The closest the Cougars would get in the fourth quarter was seven points on a pair of occasions, but it would be the Yellowjackets who would come away with the nine-point victory in the battle of conference unbeatens.

Kendra Raths led the Cougars with a double-double effort of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Mauren Thiesen scored 12 while Abby Van Kempen and Halvorson each added 10.

UM-Morris 68, St. Scholastica 62

A night after losing its first conference game of the season, the Minnesota Morris women's basketball team bounced back nicely to defeat St. Scholastica 68-62 Saturday, Jan. 14 in Duluth.

The key to the game was the way the Cougars closed out the first half and opened up the second. Minnesota Morris outscored St. Scholastica 37-19 in the second and third quarters and held to the Saints to just six points in the second quarter.

The Cougars not only turned the pressure up defensively in the second quarter, but they used that momentum on the offensive end as well. UMM made only one of 10 shots from three-point range in the first half and shot just 23 percent from the floor. In the game's second 20 minutes, the Cougars made seven of 11 shots from distance and Mauren Thiesen made all four of her shots from beyond the arc in the second half as she would go on to score a game high 18 points. UMM shot 54 percent from the floor in the second half.

Minnesota Morris trailed 14-9 after the first quarter, but scored the first nine points of the second quarter to take an 18-14 lead. Abby Van Kempen and Kendra Raths each collected a pair of baskets to in the stretch to give the Cougars the edge.

The Cougars outscored the Saints 23-13 in the third quarter and closed the quarter on three straight threes, one from Raths and two from Thiesen, including one right before the buzzer that gave the Cougars their biggest lead of the game at the time by 13.

St. Scholastica cut the deficit to two in the final minute, but Tori Holt and Elli Stevenson iced the win for the Cougars from the free throw line.

Stevenson and Raths each scored 15 points and Raths collected her second double-double in as many nights with 14 rebounds. Van Kempen added six points and eight rebounds as her team got the better of her sister's, Holly, a junior forward at St. Scholastica.

Minnesota Morris, now 10-5 overall and 7-1 in UMAC play, returns home Friday, Jan. 20 for a UMAC matchup with Northland at 5:30 p.m. The Cougars also host Finlandia in non-conference action Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m., then host Mayville State on Monday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m.