Divers get final tuneup before LAC

Ryann Lynch had a nice day on the boards taking second place in both the one-meter, and three-meter diving events. She finished behind St. Catherine's Jenna Nagy in both events scoring 301.75 in one-meter and 343.00 in three-meter.

Megan Merschman was right behind Lynch in one-meter with 300.95 points. McKenna Vininski trailed Lynch in the three-meter with 305.10 points and she had a fourth place finish in the one-meter with 282.70 points.

The Cougars swimming and diving team next competes Feb. 8-11 at the Liberal Arts Championship in Elsah, Ill.