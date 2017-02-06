Six earn top honors at Gene Glader Classic

RELATED: Records fall at Cobber duals, college track and field, UM-Morris athletics

One of the four first place runs on the men's side resulted in an impressive shattering of a school record. Senior Chalmer Combellick's time of 8:59.32 in the 3000-meter run bested his own program record by over 10 seconds.

Having a pair of top three finishes that included their respective first place showings were Justin Terry and Shamund Gordon. Terry came within six-hundredths of a second of tying a school record in the 60-meter dash after running a first place time of 7.08. He followed that with a second place running in the 200-meter dash with a clocking of 22.94. As for Gordon, he leapt to a first place performance in the triple jump at 12.29 meters. He also had a third place distance in the long jump at 6.06 meters.

The fourth Cougar male to have a first place performance Saturday was Matthew Kingland as he reached a height of 1.78 meters in the high jump.

For the women, Hannah Goemann continued her impressive start to the season. She set a new program record in the 1000 meters last week and followed that with a first place running in the 3000 meters Saturday with a time of 10:42.28. Sami Brinkmann had the Cougars another victory on the women's side as her heave of 15.45 meters in the weight throw bested the competition.

Also in the weight throw, Sierra Paske had a fourth place distance of 12.02 meters. She also had a fourth place showing in the shot put with a heave of 8.73 meters.

Having runner-up performances for the Cougars were Katherine Novak in the 800 meters (2:28.56) and Molly McGrath in the triple jump (10.29m).

Minnesota Morris competes next Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Saint John's Invitational.

WOMEN'S INDOOR FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Sami Brinkmann, Jr., Minnesota Morris

Hamburg, Minn./Norwood Young America

- Won the weight throw at the Bethel Gene Glader Classic

- Threw a UMAC-best mark of 15.45 meters (50-8.25)

- Her mark currently ranks 40th in Division III