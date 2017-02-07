Cougars streak back up to seven

RELATED: UMM adds to the win column, college women's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

The game was tight early on before the Cougars started taking charge with the scored tied at seven. Courtney Dague's three-point play broke the tie to start a run and Mauren Thiesen's back-to-back threes ended the 11-4 spurt that gave Minnesota Morris an 18-11 lead after one quarter.

The Cougars lead would get to double digits on a number of occasions in the second quarter and did stay that way by halftime after Elli Stevenson's jumper before the end to give UMM a 36-25 edge at the break.

The lead would only grow in the second half as the Cougars outscored the Storm 36-20 en route to the 28-point victory.

Stevenson led all scorers with 18 points. Dague (13) and Bailey Miller (12) combined for 25 points off the bench. Thiesen added 11 points.

Minnesota Morris (16-5, 11-1 in UMAC) stays on the road this weekend, beginning with a Friday, Feb. 10 with a tilt at Northwestern. The Cougars finish up the regular season road schedule at North Central on Saturday, Feb. 11.