UMM picked to finish fifth in UMAC preseason poll
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) announced their women's tennis preseason coaches' poll Tuesday and Minnesota Morris was picked to finish fifth under first year head coach Jalen Voss. Defending champion St. Scholastica is selected to repeat as champions.
The Cougars are set to open their 2017 season Feb. 24 at St. Scholastica.
2017 UMAC Women's Tennis Preseason Coaches' Poll
1. St. Scholastica - 24 points (4 First Place Votes
2. Northwestern - 18 points (1 First Place Vote)
3. Martin Luther - 16 points
4. Bethany Lutheran - 15 points (1 First Place Vote)
5. Minnesota Morris - 10 points
6. North Central - 7 points
Team Previews
1. College of St. Scholastica
Wells Patten | 21st Season |
2016 Season: 10-0 UMAC, 19-7 Overall | 1st |
Postseason: NCAA Tournament First Round (L 1-5 to UW-Whitewater)
Starters returning: 7
Starters lost: 0
Top Returners
- Madeleine Scanlan, Sr. | 2014, 2015, 2016 All-UMAC | 2016: Singles – 18-5, Doubles – 19-6 |
- Jessica Solberg, Sr. | 2014, 2016 All-UMAC | 2016: Singles – 15-11, Doubles – 20-7 |
- Sarah Coryell, Jr. | 2016 All-UMAC | ITA Scholar-Athlete | 2016: Singles – 25-3, Doubles – 4-1 |The 25 singles wins are the second-most in a single-season in program history |
Need to Know
- The duo of Solberg/Scanlan tied for the second-most wins by doubles team (19) in a single-season in 2016
- Scanlan is four singles wins and two doubles victories shy of becoming the third player in program history to record at least 50 singles and 50 doubles wins in a career.
- The Saints have made five NCAA Tournament appearances since 2007.
2. University of Northwestern
Matt Swigart | 5th Season |
2016 Season: 8-2 UMAC, 23-6 Overall | 2nd |
Postseason: Won 2016 Postseason Tournament (Win vs. Martin Luther, 9-0; Win vs. St. Scholastica, 6-3); Advanced to NCAA Tournament (Loss vs. Hope, 5-0)
Starters returning: 5
Starters lost: 1
Top Returners
- Karen Moe, Sr. | 2016 UMAC POY; 2016, 2015, 2014 All-UMAC |2016: Singles – 26-2, Doubles – 20-8 |
- Tina Matetich, Sr. | 2016 All-UMAC | 2016: Singles – 19-7, Doubles – 20-9 |
- Brooke Lapinski, Jr. | 2016, 2015 All-UMAC | 2016: Singles – 21-5, Doubles – 20-5 |
Top Losses
- Rachel Bostrom | 2015 All-UMAC | 2016: Singles – 17-2, Doubles – 16-2 |
Need to Know
- The Eagles upset No. 1-seed St. Scholastica to claim their third-straight UMAC Postseason Championship in 2016.
- Karen Moe was ranked as high as No. 21 as an individual in Division III Central Region rankings during 2016.
- Northwestern earned its first-ever NCAA tournament berth as a 'Pool B' selection in May.
3. Martin Luther College
Arlen Koestler | 22nd season |
2016 Season: 6-4 UMAC, 6-11 overall | 3rd|
Starters returning: 2
Starters lost: 5
Top Returners
- Rachel Riediger, Jr. | 2016: 5-10 Singles Record, 5-10 Doubles Record | Played #2 spot last two seasons |
- Sophia Birner, So. | 2016: 5-9 Singles Record, 5-9 Doubles Record | Played in the back half of the line-up last year |
Morgan Shevey, So. | 2016: 1-3 Singles Record, 0-5 Doubles Record | Saw most of her action the #6 spot last year |
Top Losses
- Acacia Foss | 2016: 5-12 Singles Record, 5-12 Doubles Record |Played #1 spot last two seasons |
- Elizabeth Broring | 2016 All-UMAC | 2016: 5-9 Singles Record, 5-7 Doubles Record |Played in top half of line-up |
- Charis Goelzer | 2016: 6-9 Singles Record, 5-10 Doubles Record |Played in middle of the line-up last year |
Need to Know
- MLC must replace five of its top seven performers from last year's team that won six conference matches and finished third in the final standings.
- Rachel Riediger has played in the number two spot in the line-up for the last two seasons.
4. Bethany Lutheran College
Jill Bailey | 1st Season |
2016 Season: 3-7 UMAC, 4-19 Overall | 4th |
Postseason: Lost to CSS in the semifinals 9-0 of the UMAC Postseason Tournament
Starters returning: 6
Starters lost: 1
Top Returners
- Sabrina Batalden, So. | 2016: 7-10 Singles Record, 2-8 Doubles Record |
- Alicia Kranz, Jr.|5-15 Singles Record, 3-19 Doubles Record |
- Madalyn Elmquist, So. | 2016: 5-12 Singles Record, 7-12 Doubles Record |
Top Losses
- Taylor Nordhausen | 2016 First-Team All-UMAC |2016: 2-15 Singles Record, 3-18 Doubles Record |
Need to Know
- Jill Bailey enters her first season as the Head Men's and Women's Tennis Coach
- The Vikings will look to veteran leadership to continue their quest for a UMAC Championship
- The Vikings will begin conference play on February 18th against North Central at the Lifetime Fitness in Fridley, Minn
5. University of Minnesota Morris
Jalen Voss | 1st season |
2016 Season: 3-7 UMAC, 3-9 Overall | T-4th |
Starters returning: 5
Starters lost: 1
Top Returners
- Emily Johnson, Jr. | 6-3 singles (2-0 at #1 singles, 2-2 at #2 singles), 3-5 doubles |
- Katelyn Foster, Jr. | 3-9 singles (1-5 at #2 singles, 2-4 at #3 singles), 2-9 doubles |
- Brittney Ferrian, Sr. | 2-7 singles, 0-8 doubles |
Top Losses
- Kayla Kraemer | 2016 All-UMAC | 6-6 singles (4-6 at #1 singles), 4-7 doubles |
Need to Know
- Jalen Voss enters his first year as head coach; he is also the men's basketball assistant coach.
- The Cougars will look to return to UMAC postseason play for the first time since 2014.
6. North Central University
Amanda McDonald | 1st season |
2016 Season: 0-10 UMAC, 0-13 Overall | 6th
Starters returning: 3
Starters lost: 2
Top Returners
- Esther Leung, So. | 0-13 #1 singles, 1-12 #1 doubles |
- Katrina Cox, Sr. | 0-6 in various singles, 0-4 #2 doubles |
- Jalia Cappelli, Jr. | 0-9 various singles, 0-6 #1 doubles |
Top Losses
- Lizzy Schaut
- Brianna Griffin
Need to Know
- Rams will add experienced high school players that should challenge for top three singles slots