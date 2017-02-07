UMM picked to finish fifth in UMAC preseason poll

RELATED: Kraemer named UMAC all-conference, college women's tennis, UM-Morris athletics

The Cougars are set to open their 2017 season Feb. 24 at St. Scholastica.

2017 UMAC Women's Tennis Preseason Coaches' Poll

1. St. Scholastica - 24 points (4 First Place Votes

2. Northwestern - 18 points (1 First Place Vote)

3. Martin Luther - 16 points

4. Bethany Lutheran - 15 points (1 First Place Vote)

5. Minnesota Morris - 10 points

6. North Central - 7 points

Team Previews

1. College of St. Scholastica

Wells Patten | 21st Season |

2016 Season: 10-0 UMAC, 19-7 Overall | 1st |

Postseason: NCAA Tournament First Round (L 1-5 to UW-Whitewater)

Starters returning: 7

Starters lost: 0

Top Returners

- Madeleine Scanlan, Sr. | 2014, 2015, 2016 All-UMAC | 2016: Singles – 18-5, Doubles – 19-6 |

- Jessica Solberg, Sr. | 2014, 2016 All-UMAC | 2016: Singles – 15-11, Doubles – 20-7 |

- Sarah Coryell, Jr. | 2016 All-UMAC | ITA Scholar-Athlete | 2016: Singles – 25-3, Doubles – 4-1 |The 25 singles wins are the second-most in a single-season in program history |

Need to Know

- The duo of Solberg/Scanlan tied for the second-most wins by doubles team (19) in a single-season in 2016

- Scanlan is four singles wins and two doubles victories shy of becoming the third player in program history to record at least 50 singles and 50 doubles wins in a career.

- The Saints have made five NCAA Tournament appearances since 2007.

2. University of Northwestern

Matt Swigart | 5th Season |

2016 Season: 8-2 UMAC, 23-6 Overall | 2nd |

Postseason: Won 2016 Postseason Tournament (Win vs. Martin Luther, 9-0; Win vs. St. Scholastica, 6-3); Advanced to NCAA Tournament (Loss vs. Hope, 5-0)

Starters returning: 5

Starters lost: 1

Top Returners

- Karen Moe, Sr. | 2016 UMAC POY; 2016, 2015, 2014 All-UMAC |2016: Singles – 26-2, Doubles – 20-8 |

- Tina Matetich, Sr. | 2016 All-UMAC | 2016: Singles – 19-7, Doubles – 20-9 |

- Brooke Lapinski, Jr. | 2016, 2015 All-UMAC | 2016: Singles – 21-5, Doubles – 20-5 |

Top Losses

- Rachel Bostrom | 2015 All-UMAC | 2016: Singles – 17-2, Doubles – 16-2 |

Need to Know

- The Eagles upset No. 1-seed St. Scholastica to claim their third-straight UMAC Postseason Championship in 2016.

- Karen Moe was ranked as high as No. 21 as an individual in Division III Central Region rankings during 2016.

- Northwestern earned its first-ever NCAA tournament berth as a 'Pool B' selection in May.

3. Martin Luther College

Arlen Koestler | 22nd season |

2016 Season: 6-4 UMAC, 6-11 overall | 3rd|

Starters returning: 2

Starters lost: 5

Top Returners

- Rachel Riediger, Jr. | 2016: 5-10 Singles Record, 5-10 Doubles Record | Played #2 spot last two seasons |

- Sophia Birner, So. | 2016: 5-9 Singles Record, 5-9 Doubles Record | Played in the back half of the line-up last year |

Morgan Shevey, So. | 2016: 1-3 Singles Record, 0-5 Doubles Record | Saw most of her action the #6 spot last year |

Top Losses

- Acacia Foss | 2016: 5-12 Singles Record, 5-12 Doubles Record |Played #1 spot last two seasons |

- Elizabeth Broring | 2016 All-UMAC | 2016: 5-9 Singles Record, 5-7 Doubles Record |Played in top half of line-up |

- Charis Goelzer | 2016: 6-9 Singles Record, 5-10 Doubles Record |Played in middle of the line-up last year |

Need to Know

- MLC must replace five of its top seven performers from last year's team that won six conference matches and finished third in the final standings.

- Rachel Riediger has played in the number two spot in the line-up for the last two seasons.

4. Bethany Lutheran College

Jill Bailey | 1st Season |

2016 Season: 3-7 UMAC, 4-19 Overall | 4th |

Postseason: Lost to CSS in the semifinals 9-0 of the UMAC Postseason Tournament

Starters returning: 6

Starters lost: 1

Top Returners

- Sabrina Batalden, So. | 2016: 7-10 Singles Record, 2-8 Doubles Record |

- Alicia Kranz, Jr.|5-15 Singles Record, 3-19 Doubles Record |

- Madalyn Elmquist, So. | 2016: 5-12 Singles Record, 7-12 Doubles Record |

Top Losses

- Taylor Nordhausen | 2016 First-Team All-UMAC |2016: 2-15 Singles Record, 3-18 Doubles Record |

Need to Know

- Jill Bailey enters her first season as the Head Men's and Women's Tennis Coach

- The Vikings will look to veteran leadership to continue their quest for a UMAC Championship

- The Vikings will begin conference play on February 18th against North Central at the Lifetime Fitness in Fridley, Minn

5. University of Minnesota Morris

Jalen Voss | 1st season |

2016 Season: 3-7 UMAC, 3-9 Overall | T-4th |

Starters returning: 5

Starters lost: 1

Top Returners

- Emily Johnson, Jr. | 6-3 singles (2-0 at #1 singles, 2-2 at #2 singles), 3-5 doubles |

- Katelyn Foster, Jr. | 3-9 singles (1-5 at #2 singles, 2-4 at #3 singles), 2-9 doubles |

- Brittney Ferrian, Sr. | 2-7 singles, 0-8 doubles |

Top Losses

- Kayla Kraemer | 2016 All-UMAC | 6-6 singles (4-6 at #1 singles), 4-7 doubles |

Need to Know

- Jalen Voss enters his first year as head coach; he is also the men's basketball assistant coach.

- The Cougars will look to return to UMAC postseason play for the first time since 2014.

6. North Central University

Amanda McDonald | 1st season |

2016 Season: 0-10 UMAC, 0-13 Overall | 6th

Starters returning: 3

Starters lost: 2

Top Returners

- Esther Leung, So. | 0-13 #1 singles, 1-12 #1 doubles |

- Katrina Cox, Sr. | 0-6 in various singles, 0-4 #2 doubles |

- Jalia Cappelli, Jr. | 0-9 various singles, 0-6 #1 doubles |

Top Losses

- Lizzy Schaut

- Brianna Griffin

Need to Know

- Rams will add experienced high school players that should challenge for top three singles slots