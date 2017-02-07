UMM tennis selected to finish sixth in UMAC

RELATED: Tennis season ends for Cougars, College tennis, UM-Morris athletics

The Cougars, under first year head coach Devin Chuba, begins their season Feb. 18 against Simpson College in Lakeville, Minn.

2017 UMAC Men's Tennis Preseason Coaches' Poll

1. St. Scholastica - 24 points (4 First Place Votes)

2. Bethany Lutheran - 19 points (1 First Place Vote)

3. Northwestern - 18 points (1 First Place Vote)

4. Martin Luther - 14 points

5. North Central - 8 points

6. Minnesota Morris - 7 points

Team Previews

1. College of St. Scholastica

Wells Patten | 21st Season |

2016 Season: 10-0 UMAC, 16-6 | 1st |

Postseason: UMAC Tournament Champion

Starters returning: 3

Starters lost: 3

Top Returners

- Logan Engelstad, Sr. | 2015, 2016 All-UMAC | 2016: Singles – 15-5, Doubles – 16-7 |

- Makar Grytsevych, Jr. | 2016 All-UMAC | ITA Scholar-Athlete| 2016: Singles – 12-7, Doubles – 4-6 |

- Bryce Gadke, So. | 2016 All-UMAC | ITA Scholar-Athlete | 2016: Singles – 12-6, Doubles – 16-4 |

Top Losses

- Josh Stainer | 2014, 2015, 2016 UMAC Player of the Year; 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 All-UMAC | 2016: Singles – 15-6, Doubles – 17-7| Winningest player in program history - 50 career singles wins and 66 career doubles victories for a total of 116 total wins |

- Mike Fontana | 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 All-UMAC | 2016: Singles – 16-7, Doubles – 13-6 | Set program record for singles wins in a career (66) |

- Jordan Lindholm | 2016 All-UMAC | 2016 CoSIDA Academic All-District | 2016: Singles – 11-8, Doubles – 15-7 |

Need to Know

- The Saints have won 144 consecutive UMAC regular season dual matches.

- Head Coach Wells Patten has been named UMAC Coach of the Year each of the last eight seasons

- CSS has won 20 consecutive UMAC regular season championships

2. Bethany Lutheran College

Jill Bailey |1st Season |

2016 Season: 6-4 UMAC, 8-16 Overall| 4th |

Postseason: Lost to UNW in the semifinals 1-8 of the UMAC Postseason Tournament

Starters returning: 5

Starters lost: 1

Top Returners

- Jacob Kubler, Sr. | 2016 First-Team All-UMAC |2016: 8-15 Singles Record, 10-12 Doubles Record |

- Dexter Jackson, Sr. | 2016: 11-11 Singles Record, 8-14 Doubles Record |

- Andrew Jelken, Sr. | 2015 First-Team UMAC | Other Honors | 2016: 6-10 Singles Record, 6-8 Doubles Record |

Top Losses

- Brent Heflin | 2016: 7-15 Singles Record, 8-13 Doubles Record |

Need to Know

- Jill Bailey enters her first season as the Head Men's and Women's Tennis Coach

- Carter Dahl returns to the Vikings lineup after missing the 2015-16 campaign due to health reasons

- The Vikings will begin conference play on Feb. 18 against North Central at the Lifetime Fitness in Fridley, Minn.

3. University of Northwestern

Matt Swigart | 5th Season |

2016 Season: 8-2 UMAC, 13-15| 2nd |

Postseason: Lost in UMAC Tournament Championship to CSS.

Starters returning: 5

Starters lost: 1

Top Returners

- CJ Lloyd, Jr. | 2015, 2016 All-UMAC |2016: Singles – 11-15, Doubles – 13-14 |

- Landon Ridpath, So. | 2016 All-UMAC | 2016: Singles – 15-12, Doubles – 15-12|

- Josh Kimball, Jr. | 2015, 2016 All-UMAC | 2016: Singles – 13-11, Doubles – 2-0|

Need to Know

- The Eagles return CJ Lloyd at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for his junior season.

- UNW advanced to the UMAC Tournament Championship after putting together an 8-2 conference record.

- The Eagles opened the season Jan. 28 against Bethel University and NCU.

4. Martin Luther College

Arlen Koestler | 22nd season |

2016 Season: 3-7 UMAC, 3-14 overall | T-4th |

Starters returning: 6

Starters lost: 0

Top Returners

- Justin Marshall, Sr. | 2016: 1-15 Singles Record, 1-15 Doubles Record | Played #1 spot last season in singles |

- Josh Koelpin, So. | 2016: 5-11 Singles Record, 2-12 Doubles Record | Played in the middle of the line-up last year |

- Justin Steinke, Jr. | 2016: 1-14 Singles Record, 1-14 Doubles Record | Played mostly in the #2 spot in singles last year |

Need to Know

- MLC returns its top six players from last season's team that finished tied for fourth place and made the UMAC Postseason Tournament.

- Along with the top three mentioned above, the Knights also return Philip Schroeder, Nicolas Gartner and Ethan Schultz from last year's team.

5. North Central University

Amanda McDonald | 1st season |

2016 Season: 3-7 UMAC, 3-9 Overall | 5th |

Starters returning: 1

Starters lost: 5

Top Returners

- Lucas Bjur, So. | 0-4 #6 singles, 0-4 in various doubles pairs

Top Losses

- Ian Bird | 1-10 in #1 singles

- Alex Bird | 2-9 various singles

- Shane Christensen | 3-7 various singles

Need to Know

- Rams will replace five of their top six from 2016.

6. University of Minnesota Morris

Devin Chuba | 1st season |

2016 Season

0-10 UMAC, 0-12 Overall | 6th |

Starters returning: 4

Starters lost: 3

Top Returners

- Calvin Cicha, Sr. – 3-9 singles (0-2 at #1 singles, 3-4 at #2 singles), 1-10 doubles

- Paul Leslie, Jr. – 4-4 singles (1-1 at #2 singles, 1-2 at #3 singles, 2-1 at #4 singles), 0-8 doubles

- Matthew Fischbach, Sr. – 0-7 singles, 0-7 doubles

Top Losses

- Michael Maudal – 5-5 at #1 singles, 1-10 at #1 doubles

- Tselmeg Ganbold – 1-3 singles, 0-8 doubles

- Brian Nyakundi – 0-11 singles, 0-9 doubles

Need to Know

- Devin Chuba enters his first year as head coach; he is also the men's soccer assistant coach.

- After a year absence, the Cougars will look to return to UMAC postseason play.