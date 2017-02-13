Three take first at CSB/SJU Invite

RELATED: Six earn top honors at Gene Glader Classic, college track and field, UM-Morris athletics

Gaining her second straight victory in the weight throw was junior Sami Brinkmann. Her throw of 50-feet, 4.5-inches (15.35m) outdistanced the field. Each taking their initial first place timings of the season were Emily Ciesynski in the 400-meter dash (63.01) and Katherine Novak in the 3000-meter run (11:26.69). Ciesynski also delivered a fourth place run in the 200-meter dash in a time of 28.47.

Also for the women, Brooke Hogan had a pair of top four finishes as her times in the 60-meter hurdles (9.68) and 400 meters (66.80) were good for third and fourth place, respectively. Having runner-up performances for the Cougars were Hannah Goemann in the 800 meters (2:19.71) and Emily Pohl in the high jump (4-feet, 9-inches (1.45m)). Carly Denler had a third place height in the pole vault (9-feet, 6-inches (2.90m)).

For the men, Justin Terry produced a second place time in the 60-meter dash (7.11). Mack Ferguson and Rob Reller had third place distances in the weight throw (44-feet, 6.75-inches (13.58m)) and high jump (5-feet, 5-inches (1.65m)), respectively. Tyler Sassenberg's time of 4:49.34 in the mile was good for fourth place.

Friday, Feb. 10, running against mostly Division I and II competition, Terry and Chalmer Combellick competed at the South Dakota State Classic in Brookings, S.D. Terry had a time of 22.84 in the 200 meters and Combellick ran a time of 8:55.72 in the 3000 meters.

The Cougars participate at the Last Chance meet hosted by South Dakota State University on Friday, Feb. 17 in Brookings. The UMAC Indoor Track and Field Championships are slated for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25 in Duluth.

UMAC WOMEN'S INDOOR FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Sami Brinkmann, Jr., Minnesota Morris

Hamburg, Minn./Norwood Young America

- Won her third-straight weight throw event Saturday

- Tossed 15.35 meters (50-4.5) to best a field of 16 competitors

- Still ranks in the Top 50 Division III performance list