Cougars clinch UMAC tournament berth

RELATED: Cougars set sights on postseason berth, college men's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

UMM fell to Northwestern and defeated North Central this weekend. With the win over North Central on Saturday, UMM clinched a spot in the UMAC tournament that begins on Monday, Feb. 20.

Northwestern 88, UM-Morris 63

Northwestern held Minnesota Morris to 27 percent shooting in the second half and broke open a tight game at halftime to take an 88-63 decision from the Cougars Friday, Feb. 10 in UMAC men's basketball action in St. Paul.

Both teams shot well over 50 percent in the first half as the Cougars and Eagles combined to score 96 points with the Eagles taking a 50-46 lead into the break.

Five minutes into the game, the Cougars already found themselves down by double digits at 22-8. Minnesota Morris went on a three-point barrage over the next six minutes and took a 30-29 lead following a 22-7 spurt. Dylan Erickson and Jeremy Halverson each hit a pair of threes to start the run, then CD Douglas and Noah Grove continued it to help give the Cougars the advantage. Northwestern regained control to take a seven-point edge before the Cougars cut it to four by halftime.

It was all Northwestern in the second half as the Eagles outscored the Cougars 38-17.

Halverson led the Cougars in scoring with 14 points off the bench. Douglas added 11.

UM-Morris 60, North Central 53

For the past three weekends, the Minnesota Morris men's basketball team has played away from the comforts of Jim Gremmels Court. They played very well, though, on the road compiling a 4-1 record that culminated with a 60-53 win Saturday, Feb. 11 at North Central.

Leading the Cougars on Saturday was CD Douglas, who missed only two shots (9-10 from floor, 3-4 on free throws) on his way to a team-high 22 points.

It was a comeback effort for the Cougars as they trailed 26-17 with 8:32 left in the first half. Minnesota Morris scored nine straight to tie it at 26. Four different Cougars scored in the stretch that was started by a Tyler Ukkelberg three. The two teams traded points the rest of the half and went into the locker room tied at 32.

North Central rebulit a six-point lead at 44-38 nearly eight minutes into the second half before the Cougars staged another run. UMM scored seven straight to take a 45-44 edge. Jared High gave the Rams the lead back with a three, but Jeremy Halverson countered with his own three that gave the Cougars the lead for good at 48-47 with seven minutes left. Douglas gave the Cougars a five-point lead at 54-49 and later put them up seven at 58-51 with two minutes left to seal the game.

The Cougars held North Central to just 21 percent shooting in the second half.

Minnesota Morris (13-10, 8-6 in UMAC) clinched a postseason berth with the win. They close out the regular season next weekend with a pair of home games beginning with a tilt against St. Scholastica Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Cougars host UW-Superior at 5 p.m.