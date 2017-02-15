UM-Morris matches streak with nine wins

RELATED: Cougars streak back up to seven, college women's basketball, UM-Morris athetics

That streak matches the Cougars’ previous streak this season that started back on Nov. 29 and came to an abrupt halt at the hands of UW-Superior on Jan. 13. UWS, who is undefeated in the UMAC at 14-0, will travel to Morris to take on UM-Morris in the regular season finale on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. in Morris. In their previous matchup, UWS won 81-72.

Before that though, UMM will have to get through St. Scholastica on Friday, Feb. 17. The Cougars defeated the Saints 68-62 back on Jan. 14.

UM-Morris 60, Northwestern 54

Minnesota Morris outscored Northwestern in only one quarter Friday, Feb. 10, but it was an impressive 19-7 edge in the second quarter that the Cougars used to gain a 60-54 road win in UMAC action.

The Cougars big spurt began halfway through the first quarter and lasted through the rest of the half. Northwestern raced out to a 10-1 lead. Minnesota Morris then outscored the Eagles 31-11 the rest of the first half to take a 32-21 lead into halftime.

Elli Stevenson began the run with a three to make it 10-4 Eagles. Jordan Halvorson then came off the bench to provide the Cougars with a spark. She connected on back-to-back jumpers to make it 10-8, then Bailey Miller's jumper tied the game at 10. After Northwestern scored the next four points, a Halvorson three-point play in the final 30 seconds pulled the Cougars within one at 14-13 after one quarter.

Minnesota Morris gained control of the game early in the second quarter as Kendra Raths and Mauren Thiesen each drained threes in the quarter's first minute. Later, three straight baskets from Miller gave UMM its first double-digit lead at 29-16.

The third quarter turned into a stalemate with both teams putting together runs, but the lead was still 11 for the Cougars entering the final quarter. Points were at a premium to start the fourth as neither team hit a field goal until an Andrea Zimpel three started a 9-0 run to pulled the Eagles within four at 54-50 with 2:42 remaining. Stevenson answered with a big three to stop the run a minute later and earn the Cougars' eighth straight win.

Stevenson led the Cougars with 16 points. Thiesen was behind with 14 points. Kendra Raths had another double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Tori Holt grabbed 13 boards.

UM-Morris 77, North Central 60

Minnesota Morris wrapped up its perfect 5-0 road trip with a convincing 77-60 victory Saturday, Feb. 11 at North Central.

Elli Stevenson continued her hot scoring streak by collecting her ninth straight double-digit scoring effort with 23 points. Backcourt mate Mauren Thiesen drained four threes on her way to 20 points. Kendra Raths recorded her third double-double in four games with a 15-point, 10-rebound effort. The trio combined to shoot 22-for-38 (63 percent from the floor).

The Cougars grabbed control of the game early on. Stevenson's layup started an 11-0 run that gave the Cougars a 13-4 edge. The Rams would cut it to 17-13 after the opening quarter.

After North Central scored to open the second quarter, the Cougars rattled off another impressive spurt, 14-2, to take a 31-17 lead. Stevenson and Thiesen each connected from deep during the run. The Rams fought back to within seven late in the quarter before another Thiesen three ended the scoring and gave the Cougars a 39-29 lead at the break.

Minnesota Morris held a comfortable lead throughout the entire second half and grew the advantage to as high as 25 late in the fourth.

Minnesota Morris (18-5, 13-1 in UMAC) closes out the regular season with a pair of home games starting Friday night against St. Scholastica at 5:30 p.m. The Cougars sit a game back of Wisconsin-Superior in the UMAC standings and the two square off Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.