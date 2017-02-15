Several UM-Morris records fall at Liberal Arts Championships

RELATED: Divers get final tuneup before LAC, women's swim and dive, UM-Morris athletics

On day one, three Minnesota Morris divers earned points to help the Cougars to a first place standing after the first day of competition Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Principia College in Elsah, Ill.

After the preliminaries, Cougar divers Megan Merschman, Ryann Lynch, and McKenna Vininski advanced to the finals Wednesday night comprised of eight divers of the 11-dive, one-meter competition. In the finals, Lynch finished in third place with 369.75 points, Merschman was right behind with 358.85 points and Vininski dove to a seventh place spot with 316.55 points. The trio combined for 47 team points and the Cougars hold a 16-point lead over Luther College.

On the second day of LAC competition Thursday, Feb. 9, three program records were broken.

In the morning prelims, Caitlin Papke proved she would be one to contend with the evening finals as she swam the fastest time in the 200 individual medley with a program-best time of 2:12.78. The time bested the old program record set in 2008 by nearly five seconds. Papke wound up getting third in the finals after swimming a 2:13.10.

The other school records to fall Thursday were by the same swimmer, Montana Lawrence. She broke a seven-year program record in the 500 freestyle in the morning prelims by over a second with a time of 5:29.97. Then in the evening finals, she topped that time again, by over six seconds, finishing in a time of 5:23.27. Lawrence was not done setting records there. In the 400 medley relay, the freshman started the race with the 100 backstroke and she did so in record fashion by swimming a 1:01.97 time to best Kaitlin Kamm's time set two years ago at the LACs by 25-hundredths of a second.

The third day of LACs, on Friday, Feb. 10, was even better as the Cougars set five more records.

The members of the 800 freestyle relay not only broke a program record in the event, but each of them set program bests in individual events as well. The foursome of Caitlin Papke, Montana Lawrence, Amanda Donley, and Tori Brua combined for a time of 8:09.32, eight seconds faster than the previous best.

A day after breaking the school record in the 200 individual medley, Papke set her second individual program record of the Championships in the 400 individual medley placing second. Her time of 4:46.26 broke the old mark by over nine seconds.

Montana Lawrence set the 100 back record on the lead leg of the 400 medley relay, and broke her own record Friday in the 100 back individual event with a time of 1:01.25. Brua's time of 2:00.37 set a new mark in the 200 freestyle and Donley's time of 1:01.66 broke her own program best in the 100 butterfly.

The record breaking continued on Saturday, Feb. 11 during the final day of LAC competition at Principia College.

Freshman Montana Lawrence broke two program records in the same race. She obliterated the old mark in the 1650 freestyle, becoming the first Cougar to swim under 19 minutes with a time of 18:44.96. During the race, she also set a record for fastest 1000 free time with a clocking of 11:19.06.

Also setting new program marks were Caitlin Papke in the 200 backstroke (2:11.56) and Amanda Donley in the 200 butterfly (2:21.68). Papke's time broke the old standard by over five seconds and Donley broke her own program best in the event.

Tori Brua wrapped up her collegiate career with a fifth place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.33.

The Cougars finished the championships with a fifth place team standing.