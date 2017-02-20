Weather Forecast

Close

    UM-Morris men add two firsts at Last Chance meet

    By UMM Sports Information Today at 1:37 p.m.
    Chalmer Combellick sets his sights on the finish line during the 2016 outdoor track and field season. At the Last Chance meet on Friday, Feb. 17, the senior took first place in the one mile with a time of 4:26.28. (Brooke Kern / Forum News Service)

    Competing against all NCAA Division I or II competition, two Minnesota Morris men athletes claimed first place performances Friday, Feb. 17 at the South Dakota State University Last Chance Meet.

    RELATED: Three firsts at CSB/SJU Invite, college track and field, UM-Morris athletics

    After having the third fastest time in the 60-meter prelims, Justin Terry bested the finals field with a 7.04 clocking. Later, he broke a school record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.31.

    Also with a first place running was Chalmer Combellick who ran a time of 4:26.28 in the mile run.

    With good sixth place finishes were Aboubakar Doumbouya in the 200-meter dash (23.66) and Matthew Kingland in the high jump (1.75m, 5-8.75).

    For the women, Sami Brinkmann had another great showing in the weight throw as her toss of 49-feet, 4.5-inches (15.05m) was good for third place. Molly McGrath also had a third place leap in the triple jump at 34-feet, 9.5-inches (10.60m).

    The Cougars next compete at the UMAC Indoor Track and Field Championships next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25 in Duluth.

    MEN'S INDOOR TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

    Justin TerryJustin Terry, Sr., Minnesota Morris

    Ripley, Mississippi./Ripley

    - Won the 60-meter dash in 7.04 Friday at South Dakota State Meet

    - Placed third in 200-meter dash with converted time of 22.71

    - Currently leads the UMAC in both 60-meter and 200-meter dash

    Explore related topics:sportsCougarsCollegeCOLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDMen's College Track and Fieldwomen's college track and fieldUniversity of Minnesota Morris
    Advertisement
    randomness