UM-Morris men add two firsts at Last Chance meet

After having the third fastest time in the 60-meter prelims, Justin Terry bested the finals field with a 7.04 clocking. Later, he broke a school record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.31.

Also with a first place running was Chalmer Combellick who ran a time of 4:26.28 in the mile run.

With good sixth place finishes were Aboubakar Doumbouya in the 200-meter dash (23.66) and Matthew Kingland in the high jump (1.75m, 5-8.75).

For the women, Sami Brinkmann had another great showing in the weight throw as her toss of 49-feet, 4.5-inches (15.05m) was good for third place. Molly McGrath also had a third place leap in the triple jump at 34-feet, 9.5-inches (10.60m).

The Cougars next compete at the UMAC Indoor Track and Field Championships next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25 in Duluth.

MEN'S INDOOR TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Justin Terry, Sr., Minnesota Morris

Ripley, Mississippi./Ripley

- Won the 60-meter dash in 7.04 Friday at South Dakota State Meet

- Placed third in 200-meter dash with converted time of 22.71

- Currently leads the UMAC in both 60-meter and 200-meter dash