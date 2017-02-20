UM-Morris closes regular season with win

RELATED: Cougars clinch UMAC berth, college men's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

The Cougars open up postseason play Monday, Feb. 20 at No. 4 Northland. The winner will take on No. 1 Northwestern on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in St. Paul.

St. Scholastica 93, UM-Morris 84

The Minnesota Morris men's basketball team played in front of the home fans for the first time since Jan. 23. The Cougars started fast, but St. Scholastica caught and then built a lead in taking a 93-84 win Friday, Feb. 17 in UMAC basketball play at Jim Gremmels Court.

At the game's onset, the two teams were polar opposites. The Cougars made their first seven shots from the floor while the Saints missed their first six. Less than four minutes in, UMM held a 16-0 lead. The Saints had to use two timeouts in the stretch to try to stop the Cougars momentum.

The second timeout did the trick for CSS as the Saints made four threes over the next four minutes to cut UMM's lead in half at 20-12. An 11-2 run followed and the Saints found themselves in the lead after the bad start at 23-22.

Later, tied at 26, back-to-back threes from Tyler Ukkelberg and Jeremy Halverson gave the Cougars a 32-26 edge. CSS answered with six straight and the two teams exchanged baskets the rest of the half to go in tied at 44 at the break.

The game remained tight throughout the first 10 minutes of the second half. Down two, a Noah Grove lay-in tied the game at 68 and a John Haseman three gave UMM a 71-68 advantage with 8:51 left. Then CSS' Kory Deadrick caught fire connecting on four straight threes as part of an 18-3 run that gave the Saints an 86-74 lead and they would go on to win from there.

CD Douglas and Anthony Fisher each scored 16 points for the Cougars with Grove and Halverson each scoring 11.

UM-Morris 81, UW-Superior 77

Earlier in the season, head coach Paul Grove became the winningest coach in program history. Saturday, Feb. 18, Grove added another milestone by claiming his 300th career victory as Minnesota Morris defeated Wisconsin-Superior 81-77 in the regular season finale at Jim Gremmels Court.

Playing in his final home game of the season, Tyler Ukkelberg single-handedly gave the Cougars a double-digit first half lead. Leading 21-17, the left-handed sharpshooter drained four straight threes that gave Minnesota Morris a 33-19 lead with 6:27 left in the half. UW-Superior trimmed the lead to four before CD Douglas' layup in the final minutes gave the Cougars a 39-33 lead at halftime.

The lead exchanged hands multiple times throughout the first eight minutes of the second half before Minnesota Morris gained an edge. A Jeffrey Halverson dunk in transition gave UMM a 52-51 lead. Their lead grew to eight at 64-56 following Ukkelberg's fifth three of the game. The Yellowjackets would not go away, however, and closed the deficit to two down the stretch. UWS had the ball in the final seconds with a chance to tie or win with a three, but Douglas stole a pass and laid it in to secure the four-point win.

Ukkelberg led all scorers with 23 points. Douglas scored 19 points and Noah Grove added 12.

Minnesota Morris (14-11, 9-7 in UMAC) is the No. 5 seed in the UMAC Tournament and will play at No. 4 Northland Monday at 7:30 p.m.

2017 UMAC Men's Basketball Postseason Tournament Schedule:

Monday, February 20 - 7:30 p.m. (Opening Round)

- No. 5 Minnesota Morris at No. 4 Northland

Wednesday, February 22 - 7:30 p.m. (Semifinals)

- UMM/NC winner at No. 1 Northwestern

- No. 3 St. Scholastica at No. 2 Bethany Lutheran

Saturday, February 26 - 7:30 p.m. (Championship)

- Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed