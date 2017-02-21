Cougars hit 10-straight before falling in finale

RELATED: UM-Morris matches streak with nine, college women's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

The Cougars take the No. 2-seed in the UMAC tournament and will host No. 3-seeded Northwestern on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in Morris.

UM-Morris 61, St. Scholastica 52

Minnesota Morris kept its Upper Midwest Athletic Conference championships hopes alive with a big 61-52 win Friday, Feb. 17 over St. Scholastica in Morris.

The Cougars led 28-27 at halftime. To start the second half, UMM went on a mammoth 18-0 run to seize control of the contest. The Cougars had trouble scoring from the outside in the first half so they went inside to gain an edge. The first six baskets of the second half were all lay-ins, which included an and-one play from Mauren Thiesen. After gaining confidence from in close, the Cougars went back out to build to their lead as a Courtney Dague three and a Jordan Halvorson jumper gave UMM a 46-27 lead with 2:28 left in the third.

St. Scholastica finally got on the board in the third with a Michala Walter three with 2:01 remaining in the frame and the Saints would score the final eight points to make it 46-35 going into the fourth.

The Saints continued to chip away at the Cougars lead cutting it four with 4:20 left. Thiesen answered with a huge three from the left wing to make it 55-48 Cougars and UMM would push it back to nine by game's end.

Elli Stevenson led all scorers with 14 points. Kendra Raths had a near double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Tori Holt reached 10 rebounds and five points.

UW-Superior 76, UM-Morris 63

A share of the UMAC regular season championship was at stake Saturday, Feb. 18 for the Minnesota Morris women's basketball team, but Wisconsin-Superior was able to take a 76-63 victory and claim the outright championship for themselves.

The first half was worthy of two teams fighting for a conference championship as neither team led by more than seven points. The Yellowjackets did lead for most of the first half, however, before the Cougars made a surge late in the first half. Trailing 34-27, Becca Holland started a 10-2 spurt with a three. Courtney Dague added a three from the top of the key to make it 36-35 UWS. In the final minute, Mauren Thiesen's lay-in would give the Cougars a 37-36 lead at the break.

UW-Superior started the second half with six straight to retake the lead at 42-37 and their advantage would be around five the remainder of the quarter. The Cougars were outscored by eight in the third and six in the fourth.

Elli Stevenson led the Cougars with 16 points. Minnesota Morris (19-6, 14-2 in UMAC) is the No. 2 seed for this week's UMAC Tournament and will host No. 3 Northwestern Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Jim Gremmels Court.

2017 UMAC Women's Basketball Postseason Tournament Schedule:

Monday, February 20 - 7:30 p.m. (Opening Round)

- No. 5 Martin Luther at No. 4 Bethany Lutheran

Wednesday, February 22 - 7:30 p.m. (Semifinals)

- MLC/BLC winner at No. 1 Wisconsin-Superior

- No. 3 Northwestern at No. 2 Minnesota Morris

Saturday, February 25 - 7:30 p.m. (Championship)

- Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed