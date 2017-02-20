Saints preseason favorite to win UMAC, UMM sixth

RELATED: UM-Morris splits with Ridgewater, college baseball, UM-Morris athletics

With a solid group of talented players returning for the 2017 season, the Saints are poised to extend their winning streak to 21-straight conference crowns. For the UMAC coaches, the Saints were a unanimous first-place selection in the UMAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll announced Thursday, Feb. 16.

2017 UMAC Baseball Preseason Coaches' Poll

St. Scholastica- 64 points (8 First Place Votes) Northwestern - 55 points (1 First Place Votes) Wisconsin-Superior - 48 points Bethany Lutheran - 39 points Northland - 38 points Minnesota Morris -35 points Crown - 20 points Martin Luther - 17 points North Central - 8 points

Team Previews

1. College of St. Scholastica

Corey Kemp, 8th Season

2016 Season: 15-1 UMAC, 32-11 Overall, 1st

Postseason: UMAC Tournament Champion; Went 1-2 at NCAA Midwest Regional in La Crosse

Starters returning: 8

Starters lost: 5

Top Returners

- Brian Minks, Sr. | 2016 UMAC Player of the Year; 2016, 2015 All-UMAC | 2017 D3baseball.com Honorable Mention Preseason All-American; 2016 First Team D3baseball.com All-Midwest Region; 2016 First Team ABCA All-Midwest Region | .497 on-base percentage, 17 Doubles, Finished the season on a 12-game hitting streak and reached base safely in his last 29 games

- Steven Neutzling, Jr. | 2016, 2015 All-UMAC | 2016 Second Team D3baseball.com All-Midwest Region; 2016 Third Team ABCA All-Midwest Region| 46 RBIs, 6 Triples, .620 Slugging Pct.

- Trevor Bernsdorf, Sr. | 2016 Honorable Mention All-UMAC; 2015, 2014 All-UMAC; 2015 UMAC Player of the Year; 2014 UMAC Rookie of the Year | 2015 D3baseball.com Second Team All-Region; 2015 ABCA Second Team All-Region; 2014 D3baseball.com Midwest Region Rookie of the Year; 2014 ABCA Third Team All-Region | 38 RBIs, 10 Multi-RBI games, Eight Sacrifice Flies

Top Losses

- Jordan Risse | 2016 UMAC Pitcher of the Year; 2015 Honorable Mention All-UMAC; 2014 All-UMAC | 2016 Second Team D3baseball.com All-Midwest Region; 2016 Second Team ABCA All-Midwest Region | 7 Wins, 88 Strikeouts, .198 Opp. BA

- Austin Colvard | 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 All-UMAC; 2013 UMAC Rookie of the Year | 2016 Second Team D3baseball.com All-Midwest Region; 2016 Second Team ABCA All-Midwest Region; 2015 ABCA Third Team All-Midwest Region | .428 BA, 49 Runs, In four years, Colvard averaged 1.47 hits per game, which is the highest ratio of any Saint that has over 200 hits in a career.

- Al Marolt | 2016 All-UMAC; 2015 Honorable Mention All-UMAC | 2016 Third Team ABCA All-Midwest Region; 2016 Third Team D3baseball.com All-Midwest Region | .375 BA, 103 Assists, Reached base safely in the final 32 games of his collegiate career

Need to Know

- Have won 20 consecutive UMAC regular season championships and 19 straight UMAC Tournament titles

- Made 12th straight NCAA Tournament appearance last season

- Receiving Votes in Preseason D3baseball.com Poll

2. University of Northwestern

Dave Hieb, 22nd Year

2016 Season: 14-2 UMAC, 24-18, 2nd

Postseason: Lost to CSS in UMAC Tournament Championship Game.

Starters returning: 7

Starters lost: 2

Top Returners

- Braxton Lindow, Sr. | 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 41 hits, 15 SB, 7 2B

- Ryan Sutterer, Sr. | 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 2016 All-Midwest Region by D3baseball.com | .397 BA, 40 RBI, .589 Slugging %

- Tyler Osborn, Sr. | 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 2016 All-Midwest Region by D3baseball.com| .365 BA, 6 HR, 39 runs

Top Losses

- Benjamin Jenney | 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 6-1, 69.1 IP, 2 CG

- John Hietpas | 2016 All-UMAC Honorable Mention | .347 BA, 8 2B, 50 hits

- Tucker Morrell | 5 CG, .930 Fielding % (SS), 64 IP

Need to Know

- Senior Ryan Sutterer played for the Thunder Bay Bordercats of the Northwoods League last summer.

- 41-year-old Tori Holt is on the roster for the Eagles this season.

- UNW put together a 12-game winning streak from April 12-April 30.

3. University of Wisconsin-Superior

Frank Pufall, 1st Season

2016 Season: 11-5 UMAC, 16-19 Overall, 3rd

Postseason: 1-2 in UMAC tournament

Starters returning: 8

Starters lost: 5

Top Returners

- Travis Miller, So. | 2016 All-UMAC First Team | All-Region Third Team | .368/.490/.735, 10 HR, 36 RBI

- Chad Patko, Sr. | 2016 All-UMAC First Team | .359/.430/.675, 6 HR, 10-13 SB

- Grant Schneider, Sr. | 4.88 ERA, 51.2 IP, 3-3 record

Top Losses

- Jake Lewis | 2016 All-UMAC Honorable Mention | 4.29 ERA, 56.2 IP, 3-5 record

- Elvis Artilles Cuello | 2016 All-UMAC Honorable Mention| .292/.421/.472, 14 2B, 28 runs scored

- Jake Irlbeck | .333/.429/.420, 21 GS at catcher, 16 RBIs

Need to Know

- Former University of Minnesota Duluth assistant coach Frank Pufall will take over for former head coach Nick Bursik, now the interim director of athletics at UW-Superior.

- The Yellowjackets finished second in the UMAC last season batting .305 as a team in conference play in 2016. UWS returns 243 of its 373 combined hits from a year ago, with over half of that combining from the combination of outfielder Greg Pitts and infielders Chad Patko and Travis Miller

- The Yellowjackets were sixth in the league in ERA a season ago, finishing at 6.70 against the UMAC. UWS returns 156.1 innings out of its staff, but bid farewell to 29.2 low-quality innings from three players accounting for the team’s worst individual ERA numbers.

4. Bethany Lutheran College

Ryan Kragh, 13th Season

2016 Season: 7-9 UMAC, 9-21 Overall, 6th

Starters returning: ALL

Starters lost: 0

Top Returners

- Drew Quame, Sr. | All-UMAC First Team |.359 avg., 37 hits, 7 home runs, 38 RBI

- Alek Zentzis, Sr. |All-UMAC First-Team UMAC |.339 avg., 39 hits, 8 home runs, 29 RBI

- Nick Caldeen, Jr. |All-UMAC Honorable-Mention |.316 avg., 36 hits, 10 doubles, 6 home runs

Need to Know

- As a team, the Vikings hit 24 home runs in 2016, which ranks third in BLC season history.

- The Vikings look for a return to the UMAC Postseason Tournament after missing the tournament for the first time in program history a season ago.

- The first game for the Vikings will be on March 5th in Tucson, Arizona, against Aurora University.

5. Northland College

Nick Weinmeister, 2nd Season

2016 Season: 8-8 UMAC, 17-23 Overall, T-4th

Starters returning: 9

Starters lost: 1

Top Returners

- Carson Ferry, So. | 2016 All-UMAC | NCAA Statistical Champ - K per 9 inn. | 64 k’s, 43.1 innings, 4.78 era

- Alex Elliott, Jr. | 2016 All-UMAC | .344 BA, 52 H, 7 HR, .629 SLG

- Xavier Baez-Ortiz, Jr. | 2016 All-UMAC | .300 BA, 30 H, 6 HR, .610 SLG

Top Losses

- Mitchell Howard | 2016 All-UMAC | .326 BA, 45 H, 29 RBI, .551 SLG, 9 SB

- Jacob Smith | 14 Appearances, 32.2 innings, 5.79 era

Need to Know

- The LumberJacks return all but one starter, including four all-conference selections.

- Sophomore LHP, Carson Ferry, finished 2016 leading all of NCAA Div. III in strikeouts per nine innings.

6. University of Minnesota, Morris

Grant Harding, 5th season

2016 Season: 8-8 in UMAC, 15-25 Overall, T-4th

Postseason: 0-2 record in UMAC Postseason Tournament

Starters returning: 12

Starters lost: 4

Top Returners

- Chandler Erickson, Sr. | 2016 All-UMAC First Team | team-leading .370 average and 51 hits, .986 fielding pct. at catcher

- Jackson Gessell, Jr. | 2016 All-UMAC First Team | .355 average, 50 hits, team-high 13 extra base hits and 25 RBIs, .511 slg pct.

- Joey Hyde, Sr. | 2016 All-UMAC First Team | led team in innings pitched (54.2) and complete games (3), 2nd on team with 35 strikeouts

Top Losses

- Ryan Winn | .319 avg, 23 hits, .375 slg pct.

- Todd Woelfel | 37.1 IP, 6.75 ERA

- Willie Fust | .314 avg, .397 slg pct, 38 hits, 7 extra base hits

Need to Know

- In 2016, the Cougars qualified for the UMAC Postseason Tournament for the first time since 2007.

- The team’s fourth place finish was the highest conference standing during Harding’s tenure.

- 2016 All-UMAC Honorable Mention performers return in Tyler Hannan (Jr.) and Zach Kuefler (So.). Hannan – 1.14 ERA in 11 appearances, 24 Ks in 23.2 IP. Kuefler - .295 avg., .337 slg pct.

7. Crown College

Mike Gmetro, 6th Season

2016 Season: 5-11 UMAC, 15-19 Overall, 7th

Starters returning: 7

Starters lost: 2

Top Returners

Harry Ballantyne, Sr. | All-UMAC First Team| .348 average, .492 slugging %, 65 total bases

Gideon Dunn, So. | All-UMAC Honorable Mention| .338 average, .481 slugging %, 2.82 era

David Cruz, Sr. | All-UMAC Honorable Mention| 24 RBI, .470 slugging %, .330 average

Top Losses

Daryl Taylor | .365 average, 26 RBI, 50 total bases

Josh Flanders| 31 strikeouts, two complete games, 4.45 era

Need to Know

Crown College returns an experienced group led by First Team All-UMAC selection Harry Ballantyne. Crown will rely on Ballantyne’s leadership as they look to take another step forward in developing their program.

Gideon Dunn returns as an Honorable Mention selection on the mound and in the outfield.

David Cruz, Honorable Mention Selection, returns for his senior year to help lead the offensive attack.

8. Martin Luther College

Randy Cox, 8th Season

2016 Season: 4-12 UMAC, 8-26 overall, 8th

Starters returning: 6

Starters lost: 4

Top Returners

- Jason Lindemann, Sr. | 2015, 2016 All-UMAC First Team | 2016 All-Midwest Region Second Team | .365 BA, 5 HR, .591 SLG

- Jon Kock, Sr. | 2016 All-UMAC First Team, 2015 All-UMAC Honorable Mention | 5-6 record, 63.0 IP, .303 BA

- Karl Kuschel, Jr. | 2016 All-UMAC Honorable Mention | .300 BA, 10 doubles, 17 R

Top Losses

- James Hemmelman | 2015 All-UMAC Honorable Mention | 59.0 IP, 5.80 ERA, 18 BB

- Travis Kretsch | 24.0 IP, 15 RBI, 4 doubles

- Erich Osterman | .361 BA, .410 OBP, .389 SLG

Need to Know

- Jason Lindemann tied a school record with five home runs last season, and enters this season fourth in program history in career home runs (six) and doubles (23).

- Jon Kock enters this season tied for third in program history with 11 career wins as a pitcher.

- Dillon Solomon returns with Kock to lead the pitching staff; Solomon struck out 28 batters as a first-year player in 2016.

9. North Central University

Justin Brown, 1st Season

2016 Season: 0-16 UMAC, 4-36 Overall, 9th

Starters Returning: 6

Starters Lost: 3

Top Returners

- Cory Kukkola, So. | 2016 Honorable Mention All-UMAC | .278 BA, 22 runs scored, 40 games started

- Tate Andrews, So.| 2016 Honorable Mention ALL-UMAC | .259 BA, 21 RBI, .403 OBP

- Bryce Riege, So. | Started 8 games on the mound, 23 strikeouts in 41.1 innings of work

Top Losses

- Taylor Madrinich | .266 BA, .977 Fielding %

- Cody Van Sickle | 56.2 innings of work, 9 games started on the mound

Need to Know

- Emerging program with one of the largest rosters in program history in 2017

- Young team with one upper classman and thirteen freshman/sophomore players

- A lot of new faces within the program seeking to solidify college competitiveness