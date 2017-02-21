UM-Morris falls in historic season opener

RELATED: UMM to finish sixth in preseason poll, college baseball, UM-Morris athletics

This doubleheader was originally scheduled for US Bank Stadium Feb. 23, but stadium scheduling conflicts forced the games to be moved to Morris in April. With the unusual warm weather, head coaches Grant Harding (Minnesota Morris) and Aaron Rushing (Carleton) talked about moving the date again dependent on finding a clear field and were able to secure an all turf field in the twin cities suburb.

Bryce Jergenson recorded the season's first hit with a one-out single in the first. Zach Kuefler smacked the Cougars first extra-base hit in the following season with a double to left. Neither runner was able to cross home though. Carleton took advantage of their chances in their half of the second to crack the scoreboard first. Willie Freimuth's two-out double scored a pair to put the Knights up 2-0. Carleton added two more in the third to double their advantage to four.

Minnesota Morris got on the board in the fifth. Zack Kuefler and Connor Spindler walked to lead off the inning. Two batters later, following a fielder's choice, Chandler Erickson's sacrifice fly to center scored Kuefler to make it 4-1.

Carleton added another in the sixth to make the final score of game one, 5-1.

The second game was tight until Carleton broke it open with a four-run ninth and took game two as well, 7-1.

After allowing a run in the first, the Cougars tied it up in the third. Spindler and Trent Johnson both reached on walks. Erickson moved them up one base with a sacrifice bunt. Spindler then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jergenson.

The Knights scored single runs in the fifth and seventh innings before the big ninth inning to claim the doubleheader sweep.

Minnesota Morris (0-2) is next in action at the Central Florida Invitational in Winter Haven, Fla. March 13-19.