Cougars advance to UMAC semifinals
Beating a team three times in one season is never easy. Minnesota Morris proved that to be true. Despite losing to Northland twice in the regular season, the Cougars men's basketball team defeated the Lumberjacks when it mattered most, in a UMAC Tournament quarterfinal game Monday, Feb. 20, 89-76.
Early on, it was a three-point scoring barrage for both teams. Northland's Maverick Harris hit a pair of threes and in between Tyler Ukkelberg connected from deep. Northland's Dan Campion hit back-to-back threes, which were book-ended by Jeremy Halverson shots from deep. After the exchange of threes, Northland held a 16-13 edge.
The Cougars later tied it at 18. The remainder of the first half was a back-and-forth affair. Minnesota Morris led 36-35 lead late in the half before a Dylan Erickson three in the closing seconds gave the Cougars their biggest lead at 39-35 at halftime.
Northland cut Minnesota Morris' lead to 41-40 early in the second half, before the Cougars went on a game-changing run, keyed by the Halverson brothers, that resulted in a double-digit advantage. Jeremy started the spurt with a three and was followed by a pair of baskets from Jeffrey. Jeremy added another three, and count in four free throws from CD Douglas, the Cougars went on a 14-2 run that resulted in a 55-42 edge.
The Lumberjacks got the lead down to single digits briefly at 58-50 before a John Haseman three pushed the lead back to double figures at 61-50 with eight minutes remaining. The Cougars lead would not get below 10 the rest of the way. The key to holding a comfortable edge was the Cougars' foul shooting. Minnesota Morris was 22-of-26 from the charity stripe in the second half, which included an incredible 17-for-18 effort from Douglas. He finished the game with 23 points. Ukkelberg added 16 points and Jeremy Halverson added 13.
The win advances Minnesota Morris (15-11) to the UMAC semifinals where the Cougars will play at No. 1 seed Northwestern Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. The Eagles swept the Cougars in the regular season.