UM-Morris men open up 2017 tennis season
The Minnesota Morris men's tennis team, under first year head coach Devin Chuba, opened the 2017 season Saturday, feb. 18 against Simpson College in White Bear Lake.
RELATED: UMM selected to finish sixth, college tennis, UM-Morris athletics
The Cougars fell to the Storm 8-1. Paul Leslie gave UMM their lone victory at No. 1 singles where he swept his counterpart at Simpson, Adam Wieser, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, a pair of Cougar teams gave their opponents all they could handle. At No. 1 doubles, Matthew Fischbach and Calvin Cicha fell to Wieser and Geoff Converse, 8-6 and at No. 2 doubles, Leslie and Franklin Real dropped their match 8-5 to Zach Nelson and Aaron Smith.
Minnesota Morris (0-1) begins the conference portion of its schedule Friday, Feb. 24 at St. Scholastica.