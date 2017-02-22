UM-Morris men open up 2017 tennis season

RELATED: UMM selected to finish sixth, college tennis, UM-Morris athletics

The Cougars fell to the Storm 8-1. Paul Leslie gave UMM their lone victory at No. 1 singles where he swept his counterpart at Simpson, Adam Wieser, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, a pair of Cougar teams gave their opponents all they could handle. At No. 1 doubles, Matthew Fischbach and Calvin Cicha fell to Wieser and Geoff Converse, 8-6 and at No. 2 doubles, Leslie and Franklin Real dropped their match 8-5 to Zach Nelson and Aaron Smith.

Minnesota Morris (0-1) begins the conference portion of its schedule Friday, Feb. 24 at St. Scholastica.