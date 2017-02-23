Cougars' season comes to a close in semifinals

RELATED: Cougars advance to UMAC semifinals, college men's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

Tyler Ukkelberg and John Haseman got the Cougars off the right foot as they both drained threes to give UMM an early two-point advantage. Northwestern would go on a mammoth 23-4 run to take 27-10 lead with nine minutes left in the first half. With under two minutes remaining, the Cougars cut the deficit back down to single digits at 33-24 following back-to-back threes from Dylan Erickson and Ukkelberg. Northwestern's lead would stay at nine, 38-29, at halftime.

The Cougars quickly cut it six out of the locker room as Ukkelberg nailed a three to make it 38-32. Like in the first half, Northwestern used another big run to take a double-digit edge. A 16-4 UNW spurt put the Eagles up 54-38 five minutes into the half. Northwestern's lead would stay in double-digits the rest of the way.

Ukkelberg led the Cougars with 15 points. CD Douglas added 12 and Anthony Fisher scored 10.

Minnesota Morris finishes their season with a 15-12 overall record.