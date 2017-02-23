UM-Morris poised for UMAC Championship

RELATED: Cougars streak to 10, college women's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

Minnesota Morris outscored Northwestern 22-6 in the third quarter to take a 49-37 lead into the game's final 10 minutes. A Becca Holland jumper made it 51-39 early in the fourth (Watch Holland jumper here). The Eagles followed with eight straight to make it 51-47. The Cougars countered with five in a row to push the lead back up to nine at 56-47. A Tiffany Stubbs jumper for Northwestern put the finishing touches on a 10-1 run that tied the game at 57 (Watch Stubbs' jumper here). On the ensuing possession, Bailey Miller connected on a huge three from the right wing to regain the lead for the Cougars. After a defensive stop, Elli Stevenson drained a three from the corner to put the Cougars up six (Watch Stevensons three here). After another hold, Miller hit again from deep to put the Cougars up 66-57 with 1:23 remaining.

The Cougars trailed 31-27 at halftime. They held the Eagles scoreless for nearly five minutes to start the second half while scoring the first seven points themselves to take a 34-31 lead. Miller started a 10-0 run in the final 3:30 of the quarter with her first big three of the game and she added a pair of two-point baskets in the spurt.

Miller scored 17 points off the bench for the Cougars on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor. Stevenson led all scorers with 26 points while collecting seven rebounds and dishing out five assists. Tori Holt grabbed 10 rebounds as the Cougars held a 51-27 edge on the boards.

Minnesota Morris (20-6) moves on the UMAC championship game Saturday, Feb. 25 at Wisconsin-Superior at 3 p.m.