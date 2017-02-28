UM-Morris women fourth at UMAC Championships
Last season, the Minnesota Morris women's distance medley relay team broke a UMAC record in winning the event at the UMAC Indoor Track and Field Championships. Friday, Feb. 24, the Cougar quartet shattered last year's record by nearly 10 seconds on day one of the championships at the Burns Wellness Center in Duluth.
RELATED: Three take first at CSB/SJU Invite, college track and field, UM-Morris athletics
The foursome of Katherine Novak, Brooke Hogan, Tanna Boyle, and Hannah Goemann won the race by nearly 21 seconds with a time of 13:07.99. Last year's Cougar team of Goemann, Boyle, Rachel Wingenbach, and Laura Borkenhagen ran a time of 13:17.53.
Also earning a conference championship was Sami Brinkmann. Her distance of 14.73m (48-04.00) in the weight throw gave her the event win for the second straight season.
After earning a pair of first place performances on Friday, Feb. 24, the Cougars gained two more firsts on day two of the UMAC Indoor Track and Field Championships in Duluth. As a team, Minnesota Morris finished in fourth place with 111 points. St. Scholastica claimed the team crown with 194.5 points. UW-Superior finished second with 171 and Bethany Lutheran took third with 132.5.
Two distance runners earned conference titles in their respective races. Katherine Novak won the mile in a time of 5:23.92 and Hannah Goemann claimed the 3000 meters with a clocking of 11:03.25. Goemann was one of three runners who took the top four spots in the race which saw Novak take second (11:27.79) and Gabrielle Ward place fourth (11:49.37).
Having a runner-up performance Friday was Carly Denler in the high jump as she delivered a height of 1.45m (4-09.00). She added another second place showing Saturday in the pole vault as she climbed to a height of 3.12m (10-02.75).
Molly McGrath leapt to a third place distance in the triple jump (10.42m, 34-02.25) and Sami Brinkmann had a fourth place heave in the shot put (10.53m, 34-06.75).
Gabrielle Ward's time of 20:29.98 in the 5000 meters was good for fourth place. Coming up with fifth place showings was Sierra Paske in the weight throw (12.61m, 41-04.50) and Molly McGrath in the long jump (4.80m, 15-09.00).
The Cougars next compete at the St. Olaf Invitational Friday, March 3.