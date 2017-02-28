UM-Morris women fourth at UMAC Championships

RELATED: Three take first at CSB/SJU Invite, college track and field, UM-Morris athletics

The foursome of Katherine Novak, Brooke Hogan, Tanna Boyle, and Hannah Goemann won the race by nearly 21 seconds with a time of 13:07.99. Last year's Cougar team of Goemann, Boyle, Rachel Wingenbach, and Laura Borkenhagen ran a time of 13:17.53.

Also earning a conference championship was Sami Brinkmann. Her distance of 14.73m (48-04.00) in the weight throw gave her the event win for the second straight season.

After earning a pair of first place performances on Friday, Feb. 24, the Cougars gained two more firsts on day two of the UMAC Indoor Track and Field Championships in Duluth. As a team, Minnesota Morris finished in fourth place with 111 points. St. Scholastica claimed the team crown with 194.5 points. UW-Superior finished second with 171 and Bethany Lutheran took third with 132.5.

Two distance runners earned conference titles in their respective races. Katherine Novak won the mile in a time of 5:23.92 and Hannah Goemann claimed the 3000 meters with a clocking of 11:03.25. Goemann was one of three runners who took the top four spots in the race which saw Novak take second (11:27.79) and Gabrielle Ward place fourth (11:49.37).

Having a runner-up performance Friday was Carly Denler in the high jump as she delivered a height of 1.45m (4-09.00). She added another second place showing Saturday in the pole vault as she climbed to a height of 3.12m (10-02.75).

Molly McGrath leapt to a third place distance in the triple jump (10.42m, 34-02.25) and Sami Brinkmann had a fourth place heave in the shot put (10.53m, 34-06.75).

Gabrielle Ward's time of 20:29.98 in the 5000 meters was good for fourth place. Coming up with fifth place showings was Sierra Paske in the weight throw (12.61m, 41-04.50) and Molly McGrath in the long jump (4.80m, 15-09.00).

The Cougars next compete at the St. Olaf Invitational Friday, March 3.