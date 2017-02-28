UW-Superior tops UM-Morris in UMAC Championship

RELATED: UMM poised for UMAC Championship, college women's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

The first quarter was a hard fought, defensive battle as the teams combined for only 15 points and both shot 12.5 percent from the floor (UMM 1-for-8, UWS 3-for-24).

The Yellowjackets found a groove in the second quarter to build an edge. The quarter started well though for the Cougars as Abby Van Kempen and Kendra Raths each converted layups that gave the Cougars an 11-8 advantage. Superior followed with eight straight points and would score 20 of the next 22 points to take a 28-13 edge. Minnesota Morris scored four of the final six points to cut it to 30-17 at halftime.

The lead would stay in double digits throughout the second half for UW-Superior and would get to as high as 30 in the fourth quarter.

Bailey Miller led the Cougars with 11 points off the bench. Van Kempen had a near double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds.

Minnesota Morris ends the season with a 20-7 record; the fourth 20-win season in program history. UMM will graduate three seniors in the spring: Tori Holt, Kelsey Fisher, and Jordan Halvorson.