Two Cougars earn all-conference nods

For Douglas, this marks his second straight selection as an All-UMAC First Team member. He also gained All-Defensive honors in 2015 and 2016.

For Ukkelberg, he is on the UMAC All-Defensive Team for the second consecutive year and he also garnered All-UMAC Second Team accolades this season.

Douglas and Ukkelberg combined to make one of the best backcourt tandems in the conference. The duo were in the top 10 in the UMAC in numerous categories. Douglas tied for the conference lead in scoring average (18.7/game) and lead the UMAC in assists (5.3/game). He also was second in steals (1.8/game) and field goal percentage (.574).

Ukkelberg, meanwhile, was right behind Douglas in assists (4.4/game). He was also third in three-point field goal percentage (.419), eighth in field goal percentage (.477), seventh in rebounding (7.4/game), and eighth in blocked shots (0.9/game).

Junior guard Dylan Erickson was the team's representative for the UMAC Sportsmanship Award.

The Cougars finished the 2016-17 season with a 15-12 overall record and 9-7 mark in the UMAC. After defeating Northland on the road in a UMAC quarterfinal contest, they fell at Northwestern in the semifinals.