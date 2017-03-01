Seven UM-Morris men earn all-conference
Two double winners along with five other Minnesota Morris men's track and field athletes were named UMAC All-Conference selections Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Senior Justin Terry repeated as conference champion in two events: the 60-meter dash (7.10) and 200-meter dash (23.07). The other two-time champion last weekend was fellow senior Chalmer Combellick who ran the fastest time in the mile run (4:25.10) and ran the anchor of the winning distance medley relay squad that set a program record (10:47.49).
Joining Combellick on the relay also earning All-Conference recognition were Tyler Sassenberg, Mike Okeson, and Ryan Anderson.
Also claiming All-UMAC spots were Cole Kvistero, who took first in the 60-meter hurdles (9.02) and Justin Chute who tied for the top height in the pole vault (3.85m, 12-07.50), but was given second place on attempts.